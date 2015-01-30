10 Reasons Why Guys Hate Girls Who Smoke

If you are hoping to land your dream guy anytime in the near future, you’ve got to quit smoking. Cigarettes are a major turn off and most men tend to avoid girls that smoke. When a man spots a beautiful girl on a crowded street, his interest might be immediately peaked. But then as soon as he spots the cigarette in her hand, he just keeps walking. Here are 10 common reasons why men hate it when girls smoke.

1. She Smells Bad

Men want a woman that smells nice. That’s why the perfume business is so huge! Unfortunately, there is no amount of perfume that can cover up the stench of cigarette smoke. It clings to your skin, your nails, and especially your hair.

2. She Tastes Horrible

Kissing a smoker is a lot like licking an ashtray. Most men just won’t do it. Guys want their girls to have fresh breath so you need to avoid cigarettes at all costs.

3. Her Teeth Are Yellow

Nothing is worse than a drop dead gorgeous girl with yellow teeth. Even if you are beautiful and a guy finds you attractive, your smoker’s smile will be a dead giveaway that you are a tobacco user.

4. She Looks Old

Smoking makes you age faster. You’ll get wrinkles, bags under your eyes, and thinning hair. It’s just generally unattractive. If you want to look young and radiant, you have to ditch the cigarettes ASAP.

5. That Smoker’s Cough!

That horrible, rattling smoker’s cough is just gross. Why would any guy want to make out with a girl after she coughs up half of her lungs? The good news is that if you quit smoking, the cough will disappear pretty quickly.

6. No Self Respect

Most men want a woman that takes care of her body. If you smoke, it shows that you don’t have much self respect and you certainly don’t care about your health.

7. She is Always Busy Smoking

Women who smoke spend a lot of time tied to their cigarettes. Nothing ruins a date faster than when the girl has to step outside every hour to smoke a cigarette. He doesn’t want to compete with your smoking habit so kick it to the curb now.

8. Her Car Smells Unbearable

Men hate it when a girl has a filthy, smelly car and that’s a given if you smoke. Even if you aren’t smoking in your vehicle, the smell is still lingering there because it’s stuck on you.

9. You Can’t Take Her Home to Meet the Parents

When a guy imagines the girl that he will take home to meet mom, he isn’t picturing a smoker. You will definitely make a bad first impression on the parents if you meet them with a cigarette between your teeth.

10. Not Wife Material

While a lot of men are not looking for a serious relationship, in the back of their minds, they do think about the future. A smoker is definitely not going to be wife material so if you do want to settle down, you need to think about how cigarettes are getting in the way of your goal. Men don’t want to date smokers, much less marry them.

Get Our Vaping Guide For FREE! (Normally $19.99) Discover Everything You Need To Start Vaping In Under 20 Minutes 3 Weird Tricks That Help You Switch Forever

2 Uncomfortable Truths About Getting Started

Why The Media Hates The Latest Science

66 SHARES Facebook Twitter Email address: