9 Vaping Trends in 2015

Now that vaping has been around for a while, there are some changes brewing in the ecig world. This year, we’ve noticed a major shift in the vaping community from the devices people choose to the eliquid flavors they love. This was especially evident when we visited VaperSlam 2015 and spent the day getting to know ecig fans from around the country. Here are nine major trends we’ve noticed so far this year that are changing the world of vaping as we know it.

The Bigger the Cloud, the Better the Vape

The days of blowing wispy little vapor trails are long gone. Today’s vapers love big clouds and they won’t settle for a device that can’t churn out tons of vapor. When we visited VaperSlam, there were so many clouds going at once that it looked like a fog machine had filled the room!

It’s All About the Mods

First generation devices are on the way out and today’s ecig fans are all about the mods. At VaperSlam, pretty much everyone was vaping with big box mods and even the vendors were relying on more advanced ecigs for flavor sampling. From the eLeaf iStick to the iTaste MVP, mods are in and cigalikes are out.

Tricked Out Vapes

Today’s vapers are all about customization and it shows when you take a look at their devices. At VaperSlam, we saw tons of cool builds and some fun accessories like JWraps and vape bands to give each ecig a personalized look.

Vaping for a Cause

As more and more people make the switch to ecigs, some good hearted vapers are using their passion for ecigs to make a difference in the world. Organizations like Vape-a-Vet are making a difference by sending free ecigs to active and retired military personnel to help them give up tobacco. Vapers around the world are supporting their efforts by purchasing BRV liquids, with 100% of profits providing ecigs and eliquids to veterans.

The Rise of Dessert Flavors

Today’s ecig users love dessert flavors. From cheesecake to creamy custards to decadent strawberry shortcake, sweet flavors are ruling the ecig world in 2015.

The Fall of Tobacco

It wasn’t all that long ago when tobacco flavors were still all the rage, but we found that it was pretty rare to find someone vaping a tobacco flavored juice at VaperSlam. In fact, only one person at the convention told us that he preferred tobacco flavors. Everyone else chose desserts or fruity flavors.

Protect Your Right to Vape

Advocacy organizations are springing up everywhere as vapers work together to fight against unfair legislation. As the FDA mulls regulations for the ecig industry, the vaping community is rising up to fight for their right to keep vaping. We saw this first hand as we visited the team at Vaping Militia during VaperSlam. These are passionate people that are working hard to protect our freedoms.

A Tight Knit Community

One of the best trends in 2015 is the way the ecig community is coming together. With more vaping conventions like VaperSlam springing up each month, it gives likeminded people a chance to get together and compare ecigs, try new juices, and blow big clouds. It’s an incredible way to make new friends and meet people that share your passion to live a tobacco-free life.

Try Before You Buy… Then Shop Online

Now that the industry is growing, there are vape shops all over the United States. With the convenience of a local distributor, a lot of ecig users are opting to try eliquids before they buy them. Sampling is a lot of fun and it allows you to take a risk and try a few flavors that you might otherwise avoid. But even with the new rise in sampling opportunities, people still like to buy their devices and eliquids online. It’s really the cheapest way to stock up and thanks to coupon codes and holiday sales, you can save a lot of money by looking for your favorite flavors on the Internet rather than buying in a shop.

These are just a few of the big trends we’ve seen developing this year. What are some other changes you’ve noticed in the vaping world in 2015?