E-Liquids vs. Cartridges

When you start using electronic cigarettes, you will quickly encounter some important choices. You can select starter kits that work with refillable cartridges or you could go with a tank style system that requires you to use e-liquid. So which one is the best choice? Let’s take a closer look at each of these options and what benefits they can each offer you in your vaping lifestyle.

Cartridges

Most basic electronic cigarettes rely on cartridges, sometimes called cartomizers to deliver the nicotine liquid that you vape. Cartridges are prefilled with e-liquid and they are disposable. Once the cartridge is used up, you throw it away and replace it with a new one. You can buy cartridges in packs of 5, 10, 15, or even more and they are relatively inexpensive. You can get them in practically any flavor or nicotine strength depending on the brand you choose. In most cases, a single cartridge will last around as long as a pack of cigarettes.

Cartridges are a lot easier to use because you don’t have to worry about dripping in your refills and you won’t have to replace any atomizers as most e-cigs offer atomizers within each disposable cartridge. This is definitely a better option for new vapers because it’s just a lot simpler to navigate.

The downside to cartridges is that you cannot mix and match brands. When you buy a starter kit or e-cig batteries, you will have to use the same brand’s cartridges because other brands won’t fit your e-cig. While a few companies offer adapter so you can try other brands, it’s not a common practice and most of the top rated brands expect you to use their cartridges.

E-Liquids

When you choose e-liquids, you have a lot more options. You can use e-liquid from any brand to fill your tank system or your refillable cartomizers. That means you can choose from a whole new world of flavors and strengths, regardless of what battery you are using. Plus you get a huge cost benefit when you choose e-liquids. If you are a pack-a-day smoker, you would use an average of 2 or 3 bottles (30ml) of e-liquid per month. In contrast, you would use about 31 cartridges. The cost savings is substantial.

You also eliminate the need to constantly throw out old cartridges. If you’ve ever dealt with cartridges in the past, you know that the little plastic tips that come on the cartridges end up everywhere. You can avoid that with e-liquid. You can also mix your own blends of flavors or choose liquids containing only vegetable glycol if you are sensitive to propylene glycol.

The downside to e-liquids is that it takes some practice to refill your e-cig correctly. You don’t want to overfill or you will end up with a mouthful of e-liquid (not pleasant!). Plus you have to be careful because the nicotine in the liquid could be fatal to children or pets if they would ever manage to get it open and ingest it. You have to use extreme caution is you go the e-liquid route and just use some common sense too.

Which Is Right for You?

If you are new to e-cigs, it’s probably best to start out with disposable cartridges until you get the hang of vaping. However, if you want more customization options or you want to save some money, you might want to take e-liquids for a test drive. At the end of the day, every individual has different preferences and you will have to experiment a little to see which option is right for you.