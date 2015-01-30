Guys, 10 Reasons Why Ladies Hate Smokers

If you are trying to find a beautiful woman to spend time with and maybe even to settle down with, there is one thing you need to do right away… stop smoking. The vast majority of women list smoking as a major turn off so you are really reducing your chances of finding a great girl each time you puff on a cigarette. Here are the top 10 reasons why ladies hate smokers and prefer a guy that is tobacco free.

1. You Smell Awful

Women want a man that smells amazing, not like a cigarette butt. If you want a girl to cuddle up and get close with you, then you’ve got to ditch the cigarettes immediately.

2. It’s Like Kissing an Ash Tray

Girls often avoid dating smokers because they hate the taste of cigarettes. When you kiss a smoker, you will taste the cigarettes even if they have a mint after smoking. Women look for men with fresh breath and they only want to lock lips if the guy doesn’t taste like an ashtray.

3. You Look Older Than You Actually Are

Smoking ages you prematurely and even causes fine lines and wrinkles to appear on the face. If you want to attract a woman your own age or younger, then you need to stop smoking.

4. You Don’t Care About Your Health

When men smoke, it gives the impression that they don’t care about their own health. A woman won’t expect you to care about her if you don’t care about yourself first. It’s a matter of self-respect and women look for a guy that treats his body well. It’s the first clue that you will treat her well too.

5. You Aren’t Respecting the Health of Others

Smokers not only jeopardize their own health, but they put other people at risk too. Girls might be hesitant to have you around their friends and family because the secondhand smoke would be too dangerous.

6. Smoking Takes Too Much of Your Time

If you have to walk outside for a cigarette every half hour, it can put a serious damper on your date nights. A girl doesn’t want a man that already has cigarettes as a mistress. She wants your undivided time and attention and shouldn’t have to share you with a pack of smokes.

7. Your Car Stinks

No self respecting girl is going to want to ride in your car if it reeks of cigarette smoke. How will you ever take her out on a date if she isn’t comfortable in your car?

8. Smoking Stains Your Teeth

Women often list “a nice smile” as one of their biggest attractions to men. However, smoking will stain your teeth causing them to look yellow and gross. Even worse, smoking can lead you to lose teeth, which is another strike against you in the appearance department.

9. You Might Have Problems Performing in Bed

It’s a commonly known fact that smoking can lead to erectile dysfunction. So when a girl spots your lighting up, one of the first things she will realize is that you might be a little disappointing in the bedroom. It’s a terrible first impression to make and you don’t want a potential date to immediately assume you’re bad in bed.

10. You’re Not Husband Material

One of the leading reasons why women hate guys that smoke is simple: they just aren’t husband material. Every woman has spent a lifetime picturing her wedding day and it’s pretty much a given that she never imagined her groom with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. Smoking just isn’t included in her fantasy future so if you want a chance with that dream girl, you have to ditch the cigarettes now.

