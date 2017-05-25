Monthly Vaping Contest/Giveaway
We are giving away great vape gear every month going forward and you have a chance to win! This month we are giving away a SMOK G-Priv 220W TC Starter Kit. This is one of our favorite kits ever and is valued at $129.95. You can enter to win through the various methods below:
Win A SMOK G-PRIV 220W TC Vape Starter Kit
The terms and conditions are as follows:
- You must be 18 or older to win and a resident of the United States with a USA shipping address.
- Winner must pay $1 for age verification and legal reasons due to new regulations.
- Prize value is $129.95.
- One winner will be selected randomly based on entries earned for the contest.
- Winner will be announced July 1st, 2017 and notified via email.
We will have new contests monthly so be sure to bookmark this page. We also have it connected to our facebook page as well. We wish you good luck and look forward to seeing all your entries!
Information on the G-Priv Starter Kit
What’s Included?
- 1 x SMOK G-Priv 220 Box Mod
- 1 x SMOK TFV8 Big Baby Tank
- 1 x Preinstalled V8-X4 Coil Head
- 1 x Replacement V8-T6 Coil Head
- 1 x Replacement Glass Tube
- Spare Parts
- Instructional Manual
Specs and Features:
- Dual High-Amp 18650 Battery – Not Included
- Dimensions: 85mm by 58.5mm by 28mm
- Wattage Output Range: 1-220W
- Min Atomizer Resistance: 0.06ohm
- Temperature Range: 200-600F
- Supports Ni200 Nickel, Titanium, and Stainless Steel Heating Elements
- Superior Zinc Alloy Construction
- Super Big 2.4 Inch OLED Touch Screen – Shatter Resistance
- Screen-Lock Button – Simplify Operation
- Five Drawing Effects: Min, Max, Soft, Normal, Hard
- Temperature Coefficient of Resistance (TCR) Adjustments
- User-Friendly Interface
- Stealth Firing Bar Mechanism
- Magnetized Battery Cover – Carbon Fiber Inlay
- Temperature Protection
- Short Circuit Protection
- Over Current Protection
- Over/Under Voltage Protection
- MicroUSB Port
- Smok TFV8 Big Baby Tank
- 24.5mm Diameter
- 5mL Juice Capacity
- Superior Stainless Steel Construction
- High-Grade Glass Reinforcement
- Convenient Top-Fill Design with Hinge Lock
- Dual Adjustable Airflow Control at Base
- Black Delrin Ultra-Wide Drip Tip
- Patented Baby Turbo Engines Coil Structure
- 0.4ohm V8 Baby-Q2 Dual Coil – rated for 30-80W | recommended 55-65W
- 0.15ohm V8 Baby-X4 Quad Coil – rated for 30-70W | recommended 45-60W
- 0.15ohm V8 Baby-T8 Octuple Coil – rated for 50-100W | recommended 60-80W
- V8 Baby RBA – Two-Post Deck
- Big Baby Tank Compatible with Baby Beast Coils
- 510 Connection
Connect to ChurnMag