5 Respected Scientists Weigh In On Vaping & E-Cigs

Far too often, we are inundated by negative reports about electronic cigarettes. The good news is that there are some scientists and medical professionals out there that are willing to taking a stand for vaping and share some facts to help reverse the myths. These courageous scientists have a lot to lose and many of them could face cuts to their research funding just for offering public support to vaping. That’s why their opinions really stand out as important. Check out what these 5 respected scientists have said about ecigs and how they impact your health.

Professor Peter Hajek

Credentials: Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Wolfson Institute of Preventative Medicine Tobacco Research Unit, Professor at the Queen Mary University of London

“There are currently two products competing for smokers’ custom. One, the conventional cigarette, endangers users and bystanders and recruits new customers from among non-smoking children who try it. The other, e-cigarette, is orders of magnitude safer, poses no risk to bystanders, and generates negligible rates of regular use among non-smoking children who try it.”

Professor Linda Bauld

Credentials: Deputy Director of the UK Centre for Tobacco and Alcohol Studies, Professor of Public Health and Dean of Research at University of Stirling

“E-cigarettes are currently unlicensed, but both the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence and the Medicines Healthcare Regulatory Association acknowledge that their use is safer than continued smoking. This is not simply an opinion, it is an evidence-based statement, and one that is supported by tobacco control organizations in the UK. To imply otherwise is incorrect. This does not mean e-cigarettes are risk free, but few things are. What it does mean is that their use is safer than continued smoking.”

Professor Robert West

Credentials: Former Advisor to the Department of Health Tobacco Policy Team and English NHS Stop-Smoking Services, Professor of Health Psychology, Director of Tobacco Studies

“We have such a massive opportunity here. It would be a shame to let it slip away by being overly cautious. E-cigarettes are about as safe as you can get… Nicotine is not what kills you when you smoke tobacco. E-cigarettes are probably about as safe as drinking coffee. All they contain is water vapor, nicotine and propylene glycol [which is used to help vaporize the liquid nicotine].”

Professor Lynn Kozlowski

Credentials: Former Dean of the School of Public Health and Health Professions, Senior Scientist at the Addiction Research Foundation in Toronto, Canada

“Smokers should try e-cigs to completely replace cigarettes… The goal is to stop smoking forever and use e-cigs as long as needed. E-cigs are much safer than cigarettes. We don’t need clinical trials to know that a large rock falling on a person is much more dangerous than a small rock falling on someone. Compared to cigarettes, reduced risks of e-cigs are obvious. The number and level of toxins are much lower in e-cigs. It is easy to be less dangerous than fire-causing, carcinogenic, smoke-generating cigarettes.”

Dr. Jean-François Etter

Credentials: University of Geneva Professor of Public Health, well known researcher in tobacco and electronic cigarettes

“Even if there are long-term vapers, this is not a problem, as long as they quit smoking. The problem is combusted tobacco, not nicotine. At the dosage used by vapers or users of nicotine gums or patches, nicotine is not toxic. Long term vaping is not a public health problem; not any more than long term use of nicotine gums.”

Spread the Word!

When we hear experts make a stand for electronic cigarettes, we need to share this information with others to spread the word! Cigarettes kill people every day, but electronic cigarettes are the best tobacco-free alternative according to some of the world’s most renowned scientists. Spread the word today!

