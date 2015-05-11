Published on May 11th, 2015 | by Jimmy Hafrey
5 Respected Scientists Weigh In On Vaping & E-Cigs
Far too often, we are inundated by negative reports about electronic cigarettes. The good news is that there are some scientists and medical professionals out there that are willing to taking a stand for vaping and share some facts to help reverse the myths. These courageous scientists have a lot to lose and many of them could face cuts to their research funding just for offering public support to vaping. That’s why their opinions really stand out as important. Check out what these 5 respected scientists have said about ecigs and how they impact your health.
Professor Peter Hajek
Credentials: Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Wolfson Institute of Preventative Medicine Tobacco Research Unit, Professor at the Queen Mary University of London
“There are currently two products competing for smokers’ custom. One, the conventional cigarette, endangers users and bystanders and recruits new customers from among non-smoking children who try it. The other, e-cigarette, is orders of magnitude safer, poses no risk to bystanders, and generates negligible rates of regular use among non-smoking children who try it.”
Professor Linda Bauld
Credentials: Deputy Director of the UK Centre for Tobacco and Alcohol Studies, Professor of Public Health and Dean of Research at University of Stirling
“E-cigarettes are currently unlicensed, but both the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence and the Medicines Healthcare Regulatory Association acknowledge that their use is safer than continued smoking. This is not simply an opinion, it is an evidence-based statement, and one that is supported by tobacco control organizations in the UK. To imply otherwise is incorrect. This does not mean e-cigarettes are risk free, but few things are. What it does mean is that their use is safer than continued smoking.”
Professor Robert West
Credentials: Former Advisor to the Department of Health Tobacco Policy Team and English NHS Stop-Smoking Services, Professor of Health Psychology, Director of Tobacco Studies
“We have such a massive opportunity here. It would be a shame to let it slip away by being overly cautious. E-cigarettes are about as safe as you can get… Nicotine is not what kills you when you smoke tobacco. E-cigarettes are probably about as safe as drinking coffee. All they contain is water vapor, nicotine and propylene glycol [which is used to help vaporize the liquid nicotine].”
Professor Lynn Kozlowski
Credentials: Former Dean of the School of Public Health and Health Professions, Senior Scientist at the Addiction Research Foundation in Toronto, Canada
“Smokers should try e-cigs to completely replace cigarettes… The goal is to stop smoking forever and use e-cigs as long as needed. E-cigs are much safer than cigarettes. We don’t need clinical trials to know that a large rock falling on a person is much more dangerous than a small rock falling on someone. Compared to cigarettes, reduced risks of e-cigs are obvious. The number and level of toxins are much lower in e-cigs. It is easy to be less dangerous than fire-causing, carcinogenic, smoke-generating cigarettes.”
Dr. Jean-François Etter
Credentials: University of Geneva Professor of Public Health, well known researcher in tobacco and electronic cigarettes
“Even if there are long-term vapers, this is not a problem, as long as they quit smoking. The problem is combusted tobacco, not nicotine. At the dosage used by vapers or users of nicotine gums or patches, nicotine is not toxic. Long term vaping is not a public health problem; not any more than long term use of nicotine gums.”
Spread the Word!
When we hear experts make a stand for electronic cigarettes, we need to share this information with others to spread the word! Cigarettes kill people every day, but electronic cigarettes are the best tobacco-free alternative according to some of the world’s most renowned scientists. Spread the word today!
Nice article and even without medical evidence it’s clear vaping is 10 times or more less harmful thn tobacco chewing, snorting (snuff) or smoking and 10000 times cleaner and less stinky
Being a long term smoker (22 years) with 3 kids i think it’s time to swap at least for their sakes if not my own health.
Duly shared
And if you smoke then do what I’m about to do after my last pouch of baccy…. ive seen some badassed vapers too whenever did you last see a cig looking like a skull breathing smoke ….
No evidence you say Wayne?
Auch wenn Wir Nicotinliquids dampfen kann man Uns nicht für dumm verkaufen!
I want to thank the five scientists for actually having the ball’s for standing up for us vapers. I smoked for over ten years. My teeth yellow tinted and coughing all the time. I really felt like I was slowly killing myself. I have been vaping for over a year now. I feel a million times better. Teeth white, no cough and all my energy returned. I feel like I’m ten years younger. It’s amazing. I have no intentions on quiting even though I’m slowly weening myself off the nicotine. Maybe one day. But for now… Vape em if u got em..
Thank you each for these studies and thank you for the ones that commented on this post. I have been a smoker for almost 40 years and i am heading to a vape shop today. To start to live again. Cigs are killing me and i am ready for the change. I want to live. Thank you each!
I have smoked for 48 years and did not realise how bad it was making me, Converted to an E Cig November 2014 not had a ciggarette since and feel so well and my breathing Is 100 times better.
I wish lazy people wouldn’t comment on things they have not researched.. It is not Rocket Science. There has been more research done on Vaping than on Cannabis in the last Ten years, so this notion that “no one knows if Vaping is safe” is a self serving argument exploited by the Drugs and Tobacco industry. Actually, that is how Big Tobacco has been able to get away with murder for so long.. They use twisted logic, or in other words, they stall investigative research on Tobacco products by invoking the “need for more research” clause, whilst on the other hand, advocating restrictions on Vaping products, citing the “need or more research”.
Hello a good article:) I smoked for 20 years then switched to the Vape, For me the first two weeks were hell, I was using 18mg nicotine lv but I still had withdrawal from the ciggs, so everyone should be prepared for this to happen. I do believe the tobacco companies sneak other addictive ingrediants into ciggs other than nicotine. Over time I begun to feel much more healthy with deeper breathing and my energy levels grew and grew. Interestingly I don’t puff the ecig that much now and i often leave it behind without much craveing for it. I believe if smokers could switch to vapeing for a while then goto the other nicotine replacement therapy’s to combat the hand habbit the chances of success would be very high.