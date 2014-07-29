7 More Reasons Why Smokers Should Switch to Vaping

If you are still smoking tobacco cigarettes, it’s time for a wake up call. We all know that smoking is bad and there are definitely some serious health risks if you choose to light up. Unfortunately, a lot of people just can’t seem to quit despite multiple attempts to live tobacco-free. The good news is that e-cigs offer an alternative to instantly eliminates tobacco, tar, and smoke altogether. If you need a little more motivation to kick the habit, here are 7 more reasons why you can’t afford to keep smoking for even a single day.

1. Smoking Destroys Your Airway

If you want to survive, you will need to breathe and smoking can definitely make it more difficult. In fact, smoking causes 80% of lung cancer cases. If you are one of the lucky few that manages to escape cancer, that smoke is still doing major damage to your airway. The soft tissue of your lungs will start to harden and turn black. Then you will have a sudden increase in mucous, a chronic rattling cough, and you might develop asthma or even emphysema.

2. Smoking Makes You Look Old

You might think the consequences of tobacco are hidden away on your insides, but it has a major impact on your outer appearance as well. Cigarette smoke leads to wrinkles, stretch marks, bags under the eyes, and overall toughening of the skin. Smoking basically kills the elasticity of your skin so you will age at a faster rate. Even worse, you have a higher risk for skin cancer, psoriasis, and warts.

3. Smoking Causes Infertility, Miscarriage, and Erectile Dysfunction

Even if you can’t kick the habit for yourself, please make an effort for the sake of your unborn child! Cigarettes can cause major problems for reproductive health. Just glance at the warning labels and you will see that smoking puts you at risk for miscarriage and it could cause birth defects or low birth weight in your baby. Another scary side effect is the significant increase in the chance of developing an ectopic pregnancy. This can quickly become a life or death situation and it’s nothing to take lightly. Guys don’t escape the reproductive risks either! Studies show that smoking can make it difficult for a man to achieve or maintain an erection. This is not only a concern for fertility, but it can be downright embarrassing.

4. Smoking Is Horrible For Your Eyes

When you feel tempted to light up a cigarette, take a minute to consider what life would be like if you lost your sight. Research shows that smoking can cause vision loss, cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

5. Ecig Users Report Major Health Improvements

When you switch out your old cigarettes for electronic cigs, you make a huge step towards protecting your future wellness. However, you might notice some immediate health benefits too! One study found that 91% of smokers had significant health improvements after changing to ecigs. In fact, 97% managed to reduce or eliminate chronic coughing just by vaping instead of smoking.

6. Science Proves Ecigs are Safer

The research is very clear that e-cigs can reduce your risk of tobacco-related death. In fact, a study at Boston University concluded that vaping is much safer than smoking tobacco cigarettes.

7. Vaping is the Perfect Transition to Smoke Free Life

Electronic cigarettes are successful because they give former smokers the opportunity to continue the “act” of smoking without actually inhaling any smoke. When you choose to vape, you can select an exact nicotine strength and gradually lower the amount of nicotine you use over time. It’s the perfect bridge to smoking cessation. Science backs this as true! The University of Catania did a study to test ecigs as smoking cessation devices and found that 25% quit smoking completely after using ecigs and 50% cut their tobacco use in half.

If you are still puffing on cigarettes, don’t let another day go by without making a change. Just give ecigs a try and see if they work for you. For those readers that are already committed to vaping, share this article with your friends that still use tobacco! If you already switched from smoking to vaping, take a moment to share your experience. How has your life changed since you made the switch?

