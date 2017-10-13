Are You Getting The Most Out Of Your Vaping?

Many vapers, even long-time users, are consistently falling victim to rookie mistakes that are limiting enjoyment of their vaping experience

Vaping has been a godsend for millions of former smokers who always struggled with quitting. It is proven to be at least 95% safer than cigarettes, leading many to laud it for its harm reduction utility. One study from the UK’s Action on Smoking and Health found that over 50% of daily vapers entirely quit smoking. One of the primary reasons why they have been so effective as a smoking cessation aid is the many flavors and types of e-liquids available. Those looking for a realistic cigarette flavor, whether menthol or traditional, have many options of e-liquid that mimic their favorite brand. But former smokers who wish to get far away from the taste of cigarettes have many types of flavors at their disposal, from tropical fruits to decadent desserts. Adding to the effectiveness of e-liquids is the pace at which these new tastes become available, there are genuinely new kinds hitting the market every week. But even vapers who have been using e-liquids for years still sometimes fall victim to easily avoidable issues. It could be problems with their equipment, storage, charging, or even the e-liquid itself. It’s also essential to understand your options with e-liquids. We wanted to give you a few simple tips that ensure you have a fantastic vaping experience every time.

PG Content Vs. VG Content

The most experienced vapers, especially cloud chasers, know precisely what their preferred ratio of PG to VG is. For instance, most cloud chasers use a very Vegetable Glycerin (VG) heavy liquid, without any nicotine so they can practice without ingesting too much nicotine. They choose the VG liquid because it is known to produce thicker and fuller clouds than the Propylene Glycol (PG) liquid does. There is a tradeoff, however, as PG works much better for tasting all of the complex flavors of e-liquids. Because of this, most e-liquids are a combination of VG and PG. That makes finding your perfect ratio an essential question for anyone looking to vape long term. If you care about flavor more than the overall thickness and feel of your clouds, then a high PG e-liquid is probably right for you. Conversely, if you are most interested in a vapor that looks and feels like real cigarette smoke, then a high VG e-liquid is probably best. It’s important to note that e-liquids with extremely high PG can be very harsh to hit, so you’ll rarely see 80% or above. Most average e-liquids are about 50/50, with particularly flavor conscious types coming in around 60-70% PG.

Keep It Fresh

One of the things that people love most about vaping is the seemingly endless variety of e-liquid flavors. Something that many vapers do not take advantage of is mixing your favorite tastes to make unique and personal creations. One of my personal favorites is cola flavor mixed with cherry and vanilla e-liquid. The beauty of this is that there are infinite combinations of e-liquid combinations to try, so you will always have something new to test. That is not to say that everything will go well, so use proper caution and treat it as an experiment! Doing this kind of mixing is an excellent opportunity to try some of your different temperature and wattage settings. Each flavor has a specific range at which it gives you the most potent and enjoyable taste. You’d be amazed how many everyday vapers don’t realize this is a perfectly acceptable option. Give it a shot!

Avoid Vaper’s Tongue

Vaper’s Tongue often occurs after using the same flavor of e-liquid for a long time. Typical characteristics of it include a numb tongue and inability to taste a strong flavor, sometimes even replaced with a bad aftertaste. Sometimes it can be hard to tell if you’re experiencing this problem when it comes on slowly. This is because your taste buds are becoming desensitized to those particular tastes. An excellent way to tell if this is happening to you also happens to be one of the best ways to combat the issue. That is, of course, changing up the flavor of e-liquid you’re using. If the taste you experience with the same equipment is noticeably more present, then there’s a good chance you’re experiencing this condition to some degree. Techniques for getting rid of this ailment include cleansing your palate with citrus or other strong smells and tastes, followed by drinking water. If you still aren’t tasting much even with new flavors, have someone else try because you may be dealing with faulty equipment.

What is your ideal PG vs. VG ratio? What is your favorite combination of e-liquid flavors? Have you ever experienced vaper’s tongue? How long did it last/what did you do to get rid of it? Let us know in the comments.