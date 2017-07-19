Asthmatic Smokers Urgently Need To Quit Now And Start Vaping

If you have asthma or know somebody with asthma that is a smoker this information is very important. It is regarding the use of vaping as an alternative to smoking cigarettes. It may, in fact, save a life or prevent one from having serious health issues down the road.

Smoking though not directly responsible for asthma, is definitely responsible for worsening the condition of asthmatics. There is enough evidence which points towards the adverse effects of smoking on asthma and it has been well studied. Health issues from smoking cigarettes come in many forms.

Tobacco smoke from cigarettes contains more than 7,000 chemicals. Approximately 70 are cancer causing chemicals are among these. Smoking cigarettes are the number-one risk factor for lung cancer, but smoking can affect your entire body. Smoking damages your heart and your blood circulation, increasing your risk of developing conditions such as coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

If you have asthma, tobacco smoke can trigger an attack or make an attack worse. Smokers are 13 times more likely to die from Chronic obstructive pulmonary, (COPD), than nonsmokers. COPD is a lung disease for which there is no cure. COPD causes permanent damage to the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. It also includes conditions such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. This is a very serious concern for those who smoke cigarettes and have asthma.

A 20-year study from University of Arizona’s College of Medicine in Tucson links COPD and asthma. This report has a startling revelation for those that continue to smoke who suffer from asthma. Research shows that factors, such as smoking, may facilitate the evolution of asthma into COPD. The need to quit for good is especially important and we have some very good news that might help.

The hardest part of quitting smoking is finding an alternative that is effective. Research from Italy suggests that vaping can greatly reduce the symptoms in asthmatic patients who smoke. This is true even for those who engage in dual use. Patients suffering from this respiratory disease tend to witness a steady decline in lung functions over time. This problem is worse for asthmatics who smoke. Perhaps even scarier is the physical responses to asthma medications also reduces as the disease progresses.

It is obvious that quitting smoking is the preferred solution, but many patients simply cannot successfully kick the habit permanently. Professor Riccardo Polosa of the University of Catania decided to conduct a vaping study to determine this might be a more effective alternative. The study looked at the long term benefits of smoking abstinence and reduction in asthmatic smokers who have switched to vaping.

The control group was comprised of asthmatic smokers and the study lasted a full two years in duration. Lung functions for each patient were measured at the onset of the study, then at regular 6-month intervals. Each participant agreed to make the transition from smoking to vaping throughout the course of the study. These results were then compared to those of a control group of nonsmoking asthmatics.

The respiratory functions measured include the following.

Overall lung functions

Methacholine PC20, AHR and ACQ levels

Airway hyperresponsiveness

Asthma control

Asthma exacerbations

Measurable tobacco consumed

The researchers found no severe adverse reactions or acute asthma symptoms during the period of observation. Vaping use appears to be well tolerated in these asthmatic patients with dry mouth and throat irritation being occasionally reported. At the end of the study and during subsequent follow up they found 89% of those who participated in the study had not gone back to smoking alone and still vaped.

The negative impact of tobacco smoke on asthma symptoms and lung function has been an ongoing debate. Emerging evidence now indicates that asthmatic smokers who quit or reduce substantially tobacco consumption are likely to gain significant health benefits. In a related study, regular vaping use was associated with significant improvement in lung function and asthma symptom scores.

It is safe to say that smoking and asthma don’t go together. Quitting smoking is the most important thing you can do to protect your lungs and prevent your asthma from worsening. Those who make the switch to vaping breathe better. More importantly, studies have repeatedly shown that vaping products are 95 percent less harmful than combustible cigarettes. Most people who make the switch fully don’t return back to smoking. This is very encouraging news.

In fact, recent statistics show a significant increase in doctor recommendations of vaping as a healthy and safe smoking cessation product. The medical community is starting to see the benefits of harm reduction that vapor offers. This is even more true for those who have asthma and need to reduce their risk future complications. The best thing you can do is switch to vaping for good and leave behind smoking for good. Your asthmatic lungs will thank you now and in the future if you do.

It is important to make sure this information gets out to all smokers. Help them see the importance of making the switch today. Even if they failures happened they are in the past, don’t think this is the same. Having the ability to vape will make all the difference in the world.

Being able to quit for good is an achievable goal with vaping. Share this information those you care about. Be sure to support the efforts of smokers who are using vaping to quit once and for all, also help educate others on how vaping can help them stop smoking. Especially if the smoker happens to be asthmatic, they need to start vaping now.