CDC Spreads Fear, Ignores Statistics

The Center for Disease Control continues its misinformation campaign against vaping, this time using outdated information to claim that teenage vaping is on the rise and in the process ignoring recent data that shows vaping is down among teens.

The Daily Caller is reporting that the CDC skews poll survey data in a new report. This report, which analyzes the use of vape devices among teens in both middle and high school, measures brand preferences and trends among this demographic when it comes to vaping. It also states that vaping as an activity has skyrocketed among teens since it was first introduced on the mainstream market in 2011.

The report, which can be found on the Surgeon General’s website, states that 16 percent of teens currently use vape products. This statistic shows an increase of just 1.5 percent since 2011.

However, what the statistic does not report is suspicious. This publication has reported before that the Surgeon General’s report on vaping among teens has several holes in its conclusion, including differentiating between regular and occasional teen vape users. Now it seems that the agency feels it is ethical to completely ignore more recent data that shows a decrease among teens.

The annual Monitoring the Future survey, which is conducted by the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan, is one of the preeminent data collection reports used for measuring vaping usage by teens. The most recent survey, which can be found here, shows a decrease from 16 percent to 13 percent among teens. That is a massive decrease in use for a period of five years.

This hasn’t stopped the CDC and the US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, from claiming that vaping is a gateway drug to traditional cigarettes. In fact, the agency and Murthy himself are both pushing the idea that vaping is becoming a public health crisis even though there is no evidence that this is the case.

Dr. Edward Anselm, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute, spoke to The Daily Caller News Foundation about the claims that the CDC is putting out, saying that: “The risk to young people is overstated. The recent surgeon general’s report had little to say about actual harm to young people. Public perception of the harm and risk of e-cigarettes is being shaped by this disinformation and many people now believe that e-cigarettes are as harmful as combustion cigarettes.”

The truth is that vaping has been on a downward trend among teens since the implementation of a minor age requirement for the sale of vape products. This is due to a number of unrelated factors, including the idea that vaping is no longer seen as a trend and has lost its novelty status with this demographic. In fact, smoking is down among teens in a trend that is remarkably similar to vaping.

All of this information has been sidelined by the Surgeon General’s office and the CDC. The surgeon general himself has gone on the offensive with vaping, citing a number of negative effects that include: “priming for use of other addictive substances, reduced impulse control, deficits in attention and cognition and mood disorders.”

This gross oversight by the CDC is just an indicator that the war against vaping is still going strong. With the implementation of the FDA regulations and states continuously trying to impose gross taxation on individual vape products, this community has a long fight ahead of itself. This publication remains steadfastly committed to preserving the voice of the vaping community and will continue to bring readers credible and reliable information.

