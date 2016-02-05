Published on February 5th, 2016 | by Jimmy Hafrey
Mayo Clinic Reveals Results of A Ground Breaking New Ecig Experiment
hen it comes to medical research, there is no other hospital in the United States more respected than Mayo Clinic. When the doctors at Mayo release new information, the world listens because they know this hospital is trustworthy and on the cutting edge of medical research. Recently, the Mayo Clinic released results from their latest experiment in smoking cessation. After noting that smokers face far higher risks of complications following surgery, researchers decided to offer patients “electronic nicotine delivery devices” both before and after their surgeries. The goal was to see if the ecigs could help patients successfully reduce tobacco consumption or eliminate cigarette use altogether.
Smokers who were facing upcoming elective surgeries were provided with the “electronic nicotine delivery” devices and encouraged to use them anytime they got a craving for a cigarette. Researchers kept records of their tobacco consumption and behavioral changes while using the ecigs and followed up 30-days later to see if there had been any significant change.
At the time of follow up, the Mayo Clinic team found that 17 percent had already completely quit smoking. Another 51 percent said they intended to continue using the devices in the future. Most remarkably, cigarette consumption was drastically reduced after patients had access to ecigarettes. “Average cigarette consumption decreased from 15.6 per person to 7.6 over the study period,” the study concluded. Ultimately, researchers said that ecig “use is feasible and well-accepted in surgical patients.”
This is the first time we’ve seen a prestigious hospital praise ecigarettes for their potential to help smokers. Now that Mayo Clinic took the leap, it’s safe to say that other doctors might feel more confident to recommend ecigarettes to their patients, especially those facing surgery. The medical community is well aware that other nicotine replacement therapies just aren’t that effective, but all signs show that ecigs can work and actually make a remarkable difference in a relatively short period of time.
Do you think other doctors will be more accepting of ecigarettes since the Mayo Clinic had such good results? Could this change the public perception of ecigs in the United States?
I’d like this article better if it gave information about the differences between propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin or any other oils used in vapes and ecigs. I have a vape that’s a 50/50 mixture, but know more and more people are switching to vegetable based oils. Would love more information on that.
No oils in juice.
Great news for us that vape and the simple fact that such a huge hospital has done a study on this and proved what they did and it helps us as a vaping community to fight the F.D.A even better. Because with this research it’s proof that VAPING IS A LOT MORE SAFER FOR ALL OF US SO VAPE ON. AND IF YOU GUYS NEED ANY VOLUNTEERS FOR ANYMORE STUDIES ON VAPING I WILL BE MORE THAN WILLING TO PARTICIPATE NO MATTER WHAT THE STUDY MAY BE WHETHER Y’ALL WANT TO SEND ME STUFF THAT I CAN DO HERE AT HOME WHICH I WILL SEND MY ADDRESS TO Y’ALL VIA EMAIL WHICH ONCE AGAIN MY EMAIL IS chrisbridges329@gmail.com JUST SEND ME A EMAIL AND I WILL RESPOND TO YOU WITH MY INFO OR IF Y’ALL NEED ME TO DO ANYTHING AT ALL THAT’S VAPE RELATED PLEASE!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JUST CONTACT ME AND I WILL SEND ALL INFO YOU NEED FROM ME THROUGH EMAIL THANKS AND VAPE ON.
I smoked for 23 yrs, a pack and a half of menthol cigarettes a day, started vaping and totally quit cigarettes 😉