New E-Liquid Promises Invisible Vapor for Discreet Vaping

Are you tired of getting dirty looks when you puff on your e-cig in public? JAC Vapour wanted to help ecig users enjoy more discreet vaping so they created a brand new “Clear Steam” e-liquid that promises no visible vapor when you exhale. This new line of invisible vapor e-liquid offers the same flavor and throat hit, but there is no cloud of vapor to create problems when you are using your ecigarette in public places.

This is a first for the ecig industry, but it could certainly make life simpler for vapers that need a more discreet option. You can see how the new e-liquids work by watching this video. JAC Vapour developed this new product after watching ecig users get criticism for exposing others to secondhand vapor in public places.

“The idea behind this is to provide a product for situations when blowing billowing vapor clouds might not be appropriate, for instance at work, out at night or maybe while traveling. Although using normal eliquid poses no risk in a second hand capacity, many people do not know this, and removing the visual aspect of vaping in certain situations, either because you wish to be discreet, or out of respect for how others may perceive it can be desirable. This eliquid allows you to do just that without sacrificing the throat hit or flavor.”

While many ecig fans will be quick to embrace the opportunity to vape without any visible evidence, some might miss the sensation of exhaling a big cloud of dense vapor. Another major drawback is that it makes vaping undetectable among young people. The world’s ecigarette critics are always quick to argue that the products appeal to young people and this could fuel the fire. Teens that use e-cigs have no smell to giveaway their habit, but now the Clear Steam e-liquid would also eliminate the vapor cloud. So in theory, a teenager could use an ecig in the same room as parents and they would never know unless they were watching carefully.

JAC Vapour offers the invisible vapor e-liquids in their five most popular flavors: Real Tobacco Lite, Pure Menthol, Strawberry Chew, Banana Milkshake, and Vanilla. It is also available in four nicotine strengths for more customization. If you are looking for a good solution for stealth vaping, this e-liquid could be exactly what you need.

There are certainly advantages and disadvantages to this new line of e-liquids, but it is definitely a unique product that is worth a second look. Do you think vaping without vapor is a smart move or will this just create more controversy for the ecig industry?

