New Research Bolsters Previous Findings That Vaping Doesn’t Increase In-Home Air Pollution

CDC report shows the studied vape shop’s air didn’t contain harmful levels of chemicals, all were well below the occupational exposure limit.

The CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health released a report in July concerning the exposure to dangerous chemicals in a specific vape shop. The research was requested by the shop owner as part of the Health Hazard Evaluation. Researchers only found measurable levels of two substances, and both were at levels far below the occupational exposure limit. This inadvertent evidence from the. usually anti-vaping, CDC actually improves claims of a different study published last November. The study from San Diego State University found among the 14.1% of participating households that did not allow indoor smoking but did allow indoor vaping, none had measurable differences in air pollution compared to non-smoking households. This new research should help ease the minds of any still unsure of the effect of vaping on the health of their friends and family.

Vaping In The Home

The in-home study, which was published in PLOS One, was conducted by a team of researchers led by Dr. Neil E. Klepeis. They wanted to understand the risks posed to children by indoor airborne pollutants. We require this sort of information to start designing successful interventions for reducing exposure to harmful substances, especially in low-income households. These contaminants come from cigarettes, marijuana, and vaping; As well as less often associated activities such as frying food and using candles. Each household selected in the study group had at least one adult smoker and one child under the age of 14. They also conducted interviews with the participants to further gauge smoking habits and learn of any mitigating activities, if any, they used.

The researchers found that smoking, frying foods, and using cleaning products all significantly reduced the air quality. This effect was shown to be much worse in smaller homes. They also found that mitigating tactics, like opening a window or using a stove exhaust, had virtually no impact on the amount of contaminants circulated. Smoking was determined to be the biggest source of detrimental effects, with the researchers saying “Smoking, whether cigarettes or marijuana, is a major source for this study population, whereas electronic cigarettes are not.” This very clear result has only made San Diego State University’s 2016 study even stronger. Even in vape shops, the level of potentially dangerous substances is usually undetectable, let alone harmful.

Center for Disease Control Report

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has a yearly Health Hazard Report in which they release the information that has been requested by business owners over the year. Employers are able to request that the levels of potentially dangerous substances in their workplaces are tested. In January 2016 they conducted research at a vape shop requesting the report. In addition to recording levels of dangerous substances found in the air and work spaces, they also observed and interviewed employees about day to day business practices.

The results were not all good for the vape shop in question. Researchers found not all employees were using proper protection when working the juice bar, and even worse they found a container of pure nicotine solution stored in the same refrigerator as food. Both of these practices could be extremely dangerous, particularly the nicotine solution storage which can be deadly if ingested. In spite of this, the overall results only found two potentially harmful substances at detectable levels, both of which were well below OELs (occupational exposure limits). If vape shops that are less than pristine are still testing well below dangerous levels of airborne contaminants, we can be sure that personal, responsible use isn’t having any detrimental effect of the other people in our house.

Implications

Statistics like this are critical in changing the minds of the general public. If we continue to prove the difference between smoking and vaping, especially in regards to the safety of bystanders, we will have a much easier argument to make when faced with skeptics. The momentum is changing in the fight against vaping, as more and more scientists are being convinced of the numerous benefits to vaping over smoking. Combined with the Royal College of Physicians report that found e-cigarettes are at least 95% safer than cigarettes, it becomes increasingly hard to provide any legitimate reasons for suppressing this well documented smoking cessation aid.

Do you vape in the house? Have you noticed an improvement in air quality after starting vaping? Have you ever worried about the air quality when spending time in a vape shop? Let us know what you think in the comments.