New York Court Rules that Vaping Is Not Smoking
It was bound to come down to a judge’s ruling eventually, but we didn’t know it would happen this soon. In New York, a judge just ruled that vaping is not smoking and the two words cannot be used interchangeably. New York currently bans smoking in most public areas, but according to the judge that doesn’t mean vaping is automatically banned as well.
After a vaper was cited for using his device on a subway platform, he challenged the issue in court. In “People vs. Thomas”, the judge said that New York law defines smoking as “the burning of a lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or any other matter or substance which contains tobacco”. However, the court said that this definition excluded vapor devices.
“An electronic cigarette neither burns nor contains tobacco,” the court noted. “Instead, the use of such a device, which is commonly referred to as ‘vaping,’ involves the inhalation of vaporized e-cigarette liquid consisting of water, nicotine, a base of propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin and occasionally, flavoring.”
During the case, the state argued that the ban on vaping should be understood and there was no need for a specific prohibition on vapor devices because “the courts of New York have yet to make a determination as to whether electronic cigarettes are to be viewed any differently under these sections than tobacco cigarettes.”
However, the judge ruled that this argument was invalid. After all, vapor devices just do not match up with the state’s current definition of “smoking” and cannot be treated as tobacco products if they contain no tobacco.
In New York City, leaders have specifically included bans on vaping under the Smoke Free Air Act. However, statewide laws are yet to follow suit. Last summer, the state considered a bill to add restrictions against using vapor devices in public places, but the bill died in the Senate.
Now that a judge has formally ruled that vaping does not equate to smoking, we will likely see a statewide scramble to redefine smoking or tack on additional language to smoking prohibitions to insure that vaping is also restricted. For now, we can all pause and celebrate this small victory from one New York judge that fortunately had enough common sense to stop this ridiculous charge in its tracks.
And once upon a time smoking wasnt bad for you… give it a few years ^^
Not everyone want to go and inhale the rests of what other smokes and
it is really easy to modify vapers to illegal substances…
I’m sorry but even though they said back then that smoking cigarettes wasn’t bad for you, you have to be pretty stupid to not think inhaling burning leaves is not going to be bad for you. So the only thing that that statement does is make the generation that thought that look really stupid.
You son are the stupid one!!! When i started smoking years ago there were no warnings on the cigarette packs at all. For years they put no warning on them until people began having breathing problems and developing lung cancer. Don’t put your ignorance of something that you know nothing about ok??????? What about weed??????? People smoke it everyday, i never have but you may have done so before. What is the difference in that or smoking a cigarette??????? Other then the weed gets you high, it’s still burning leaves. Anything a person inhales into their lungs is dangerous and hopefully you will learn more facts before you run your mouth about something you have no knowledge of…. God bless and have a beautiful day!!!
The problem isn’t really the “burning of the leaves”. What the biggest concern is the tar and the 2000 + carcinogens that are added to a cigarette.
I was born in the 60s & they were already being called cancer sticks & coffin nails. You can say folks didn’t know how bad, but not that they didn’t know they were bad at all! That’s just stuff said by folks suing the cig companies to avoid taking responsibility for their own bad choices. I also just have to ask, do you have an OCD thing with question marks or what?
Please take your own advice about running your mouth on something you evidently have no knowledge of. Vaping is not smoking and involves no combustion at all which is the biggest difference between the two and is a huge factor that makes smoking so dangerous. So since anytthing a person inhales is dangerous I guess we should just stop breathing. Your generalized sweeping comment is pure ignorance on your part and a perfect example.
Smoking weed is not burning leaves. It is burning the bud. You are the one who said not to talk about things you know nothing about, right?
What about an asthma inhaler or a nebulizer treatment that a dr. Prescribes you? Those are inhaled into the lungs are those bad? Because inhaling vapor from a ecig contains substantially less amounts of remaining liquid in your lungs? And there is nothing in the vapor that will bond to your lungs. So therefore your argument of everything you inhale into your lungs is bad is wrong on one point alone… OXYGEN. Thank you that is all. Idiot
Obviously you as ignorant about vaping as you were about smoking! I’m going to take it that you’re ancient, because they have been warning about tobacco since the 60’s. Vaping has helped millions quit tobacco & it’s dopes like you that would take this very useful & 95% safer, tool away from us.
Do your homework before opening your piehole.
Common sense much? There’s no warning sign next to a burning fire and I’m not about to just jump into it. There’s also no warning on a big ****ING blade but I’m not going to jab it into my body. If you’re too stupid to require warning labels on basic stuff that you should have common sense with, you deserve the bad.
Sweetheart, I hate to break it to you but the actual cured tobacco leaves ARE NOT DANGEROUS! WHAT IS DANGEROUS IS THE CHEMICALS ADDED TO CIGARETTES AFTER BIG TOBACCO BUYS THE CURED LEAVES! IT IS THE CRAP THEY PUT IN THEM!
My great-grandfather smoked hand-rolled cigarettes & a pipe from the time he was a young teen (he was married to an arranged marriage Arapaho young lady when they were about 14-15yrs old & lived a long & happy married life of 65yrs b4 she passed away to natural causes) Btw, GGram smoked tobacco cigarettes as well but as with Papaw, they rolled their own cigarettes from tobacco the family grew on the old homestead farm after my ancestors found it safe to return to the area following the Trail of Tears debacle that caused the deaths of several members of my ancestors!
Papaw survived right up until a couple days prior to his 100th birthday! The one thing you have to take into account is the fact that yes, he smoked cigarettes & yes he smoked a pipe & he did this multiple times a day but the tobacco he used came from the cured tobacco before the rest was sold off!
The flame-retardant crap is hurting people too but you don’t hear that on the front page of the newspapers or the opening story on news media!
Check out the film: Merchants of Doubt! It will truly OPEN YOUR EYES SO YOU KNOW WHAT IS WHAT & WHAT IS CRAP!
Blessed Be & You have a Nice Day….
This is the 21st century, modern medicine is not the same as it was in the early 20th century. So you saying “back then people thought it was healthy to smoke” is not a relevant to this day, back then doctors thought lobotomy was a good thing too. And before that, doctors used to drain blood to purge you of illnesses….do you understand what I mean? Medicine now is factual, and scientific, not based on myths and backwards logic.
Then don’t leave your house, simple as that. You walk down the street and inhale god knows how many different toxins everyday from cars sitting idle. I could understand if we were talking about a bus, a subway cart, but sidewalk, outdoors…we all have a right to use it as we see fit within legal parameters.
Smoking anything is bad for you. Its the carcinogens that hurt you. Which is caused by the inhalation of fire pretty much. You can smoke banana peels and coffee grounds and be at risk for health problems, maybe not as bad as if you smoked cigars or cigarettes or yes, even smoking weed.
Vaping is inhaling water vapor, propylene-glycol and vegetable glycerin and added flavors.
There have been some studies that say vaporizers **MAY** cause popcorn lung because of the super sweet flavors put in oil.
So in a perfect world nobody would smoke or vape or do drugs and alcohol.
But its not a perfect world, So I would rather people vape than smoke because its proven to be LESS harmful, Yeah it probably is still harmful, and just not doing that stuff is the best way to stay healthy.
Pick your battles wisely.
Easy to modify vaporizers to have illegal substances in them?
You know you can just stick dry bud, wax, THC oil in a vape right? You can only use that stuff with a vape pen specially made to vape those things, if you try and stick THC oil or MOST cbd oils in a Mod only meant for E-juice you will break your mod.
Please educate yourself, not for the world and everyone else…but for yourself.
The “Popcorn Lung Vaping” debacle has LONG-SINCE BEEN DEBUNKED AS CRAP! You need to keep up the the times. They debunked popcorn lung within weeks after it was brought up by the naysayers!
Just to set you straight on homeopathic medicine & herbal medicine: The use of marijuana for medicinal uses has been proven most effective yet Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know it! It breaks into their profits! Why do you think they work so hard to convince morons like you that it’s the “devil’s herb”?
Mother Nature herself provides a lot of medicinal use herbs, plants, roots, etc… Ginger, which is no longer used in ginger ale, which is why it doesn’t work when you are sick & queasy while sipping Ginger Ale – The reason it doesn’t work is b/c the manufacturers’ took out the ingredient that WORKS – THEY REMOVED THE REAL GINGER & REPLACED IT WITH AN ARTIFICIAL FLAVORING! If you want relief, buy ginger root, wash it w/cold water, & you can either cut a slice & chew it to reduce nausea or you can cut a slice or two then boil it into a tea then add a bit of RAW NATURAL HONEY STRAIGHT FROM THE HIVE TO SWEETEN IT & IT DOES WORK!
Chamomile is a natural plant that has sedative qualities & even analgesic qualities. It has been used for years by healers & medicine men/medicine women to help people who were having trouble resting. The same is true of Belladonna although it’s illegal to possess now since in the wrong doses, it’s considered a poison but if you think about it – A person can get sick or even die from taking too much of other things! I knew a little boy who’s mother was so careless with medications & sure enough, he got into the Flintstone Vitamins with extra iron b/c the little boy was anemic & sure enough, after he chowed back 2/3rds of the bottle, he had to be rushed by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment that included charcoal to help him throw up what was in his system along w/meds to help dissipate the EXTREMELY HIGH & DEADLY DOSE OF IRON!
I am a Native American woman, wife, & mother who comes from a long line of Native American ancestors and with each generation, we are taught which plants, roots, & other gifts from Mother Nature to treat our immediate family along with other members of the family as well as friends. As a Native American woman, I still cleanse my home each quarter of the year using braided sage that is lit then the flame dies out & with the sage & an abalone shell to cleanse my home of negative energy. I did this before I moved into every place I have lived. I still use the old ways I was taught by the elders of my families. In addition, I have passed these along with meditation, controlled breathing, blessing & cleansing the body using a mixture of various herbs, flowers, & yes even cured tobacco (much like what is often shared thru the old-timers who still take a stash of the tobacco they grow, they crop, & they cure for their own personal use without Big Tobacco poisoning the tobacco leaf in & of itself. this tobacco is also used in purification rituals & those who have used it have lived very long lives).
You can alter cigarettes and cigars, as well. Vaping isn’t smoking, it’s vaporized water. Get a clue, do some research before you spout off about something you know nothing about.
Easy? You will need a completely different tank. A juice tank cannot be used with waxes or hurbs.
We don’t all want to vape illegal substances…
If I got it right, a vape has nicotine?? which is an alkaloid poison that occurs in tobacco; used in medicine and as an insecticide. It acts as a stimulant in small doses, but in larger amounts blocks the action of autonomic nerve and skeletal muscle cells. Vaping may not be what you can call smoking but will still harm us, the vaper and the people around him/her. Just like using a cigarette in the old days, they won’t tell you its harmful unless many had died and after several research.., which took ages.
Nicotine aint worse than coffe
And there has been studys there’s no such thing as passive vaping, there’s no nicotine in the exhale from vaping
forgot to say aint worse than coffe i’m talking about the amount that is in e-juice
You can get vape juice without nicotine I started with 24mg nicotine and worked my way down to 0mg after trying to stop smoking for 45 yrs
I get so sick of people saying it contains nicotine. Well how about you go learn something. Not all ejuice does. Most does not and is added @ customers request if at all. So just to assume ejuice has nicotine is just plain wrong.
If you think nicotine is the problem pls stay away from tomatoes and many other fruits as they contain nicotine as well.
Ok so yes we all know that nicotine isnt good for us, but in the dosage usually received it isnt bad at all. It’s similar to caffeine in terms of dangers, and a hell of a lot less dangerous than alcohol. The thing about combustible cigarettes is that the nicotine isnt the bad part of the cigarette. The aldehydes and other carcinogens are the bad part, and the cool thing about vaping is that it has none of carcinogens of smoking but provides people with harm reduction. We all know vaping isnt healthy, of course it isn’t. But we have a plethora of research that shows that it is a helluva lot less harmful than cigarettes (95% less harmful than tobacco cigarretes).
Ok nicotene is not only found in pesticides and tobacco plants… it is in the nightshade variety of plants which include but are not limited to tomatoes (1.5mcg) bell peppers (>1mcg) potatoes (<.05mcg) don't say that nic is only in pharma, pesticides or tobacco read about nightshade plants which tobacco is part of the same family if I am not mistaken
Do you drink pepsi or any soda’s, coffee or any other drink that contains caffeine ? If you do than you need some info. Nicotine and caffeine are both stimulants. Neither are good for you, they stimulate different parts of the brain. Caffeine gives you energy and nicotine calms you down… My best advise is educate yourself, smoking cigarettes is not going away and I personally dont think vaping is going away either. So you better get use to it! It is a healthier alternative and this is needed to help people quite smoking traditional cigarettes. If vaping goes away then you will have millions probably billions more people smoking cigarettes again. I am guessing that you are not a smoker of any kind. That is great for you but wake up and smell the roses. You can debate this all you want . It will not do any good. Vapors are trying to help them selves make a healthier choice. And people like you are trying to force them backwards. So I guess my point is that is you enjoy that cigarette smoke better keep it up. Look around you, I see this every day there are far less smokers out there. I sit in my car and see far more people vaping than I do smoking. I am glad of that. I’m glad to see people trying to help them selves. Do some research and stop judging others for trying to help themselves! !!
Some major flaws with this article. This past summer (2015), june-July ish… New York state has already attached wording to the clean air act, which prohibits vaping in all areas that smoking is banned. The clean air act is statewide. I applaud the judge, and stand by his decision, but it doesn’t state whether or not the law is being changed via the state supreme court.
The article clearly sited the Clean Air Act legislation and pointed out that it died in the Senate.
Well no #### Sherlock, of course Vaping is not Smoking, that’s why it’s called Vaping, not Smoking. Bunch of genius idiots going around. Good that the court’s had enough brain’s to notice the difference, I’d much rather passive smoke nicotine without 4000 added chemicals, If i’m lucky enough to even get that because it dissipates in seconds. If they ever do make it illegal it’s only because tobacco companies have got in there with their money to make the case it’s worse, so people go back to smoking cigarettes and they make a killing once more. Logic 101.
Still, don’t Vape inside. It still bothers everyone around you and is a dick move
As well child crying in restaurants. I get more annoyed with people talking loud (which reflect a huge misrespect for the others) and child crying, than a bit of flavoured vapour.
I am an ex-smoker. I do vape. Not trying to say that this doesn’t bother you. Just curious as to what bothers you about vaping?
I’ve been a vapor for a little over a year now. But I have heard that some people around vapors can possess an allergic reaction to propylene glycol. Also known as a PG allergy. I usually don’t Vape in public unless it is a Vape store which allows it, or a patio area at most restaurants and bars.
PG allergy is something that people inhaling vape get, not those around people vaping. I have a PG allergy and it just causes me to get a sore throat when I vape but there’s no way people around me while i’m vaping would be exposed enough to be affected.
I don’t vape inside anywhere that smoking isn’t allowed but as far as allergies go people are allergic to perfume and it isn’t banned.
tbh it vaping where I am bothers me. First because noone knows what the effects really are. Consider that smoking was not bad for you either… we all know the effects today. Second, you dont know what people have in there vapors, its not hard to make it hold other substances and I dont want to inhale that stuff, or let my kids do…
Countless studies have been done on “WHAT THE EFFECTS ARE”.
Health New Zealand knows what’s in it. An Indoor Vapor Air Quality Study knows what’s in it. A few Medical Journals have published What the effects are. Public Health England recommends British citizens vape to kick smoking habbit..
You, sir, have either been misled or have not done your research.
Do you trust what the government says? Do you trust what the media says? Did you personally read any scientific studies, or did you just see a few scary articles in the news?
SMOKING was always bad for you and people were idiots. How could you not realize that breathing in SMOKE wasn’t bad? Never met a fireman before? Can’t imagine why they’ve been wearing breathing masks since 1863?
I’ve been a smoker for about 15yrs and been vaping for a little over a year. There is a big difference. My wife its allergic to smoke so i don’t smoke around her. Even just the odor on my hands and clothes have been enough to give her a cough. But I can use my vape around her all day long without it bothing her. I applaud the courts for finally noticing the difference. 1 point for vaping on the board.
Do you by chance know the date, case number and Court this ruling was issued from??
http://law.justia.com/cases/new-york/other-courts/2016/2016-ny-slip-op-26033.html
2015KN037186 : Kings County
I have found nothing after 2013 regarding New Yorks’ Public Smoke Free regulations mentioning e-cigs. If there is such legislation banning the use of e-cigs, they’re not making it public knowledge. Here’s what I found that is relevant “The Department is actively working with college campuses and other areas that have policies against the use of cigarettes to explicitly include e-cigarette bans in all of their literature and regulations and materials, and hopefully we can catch this before this becomes yet
another behemoth industry with power to sway public opinion in ways that we know are not helpful”
State of New York
Public Health and Health Planning Council
Minutes
October 3, 2013
This is all about Money… They don’t want us to quit smoking… If they can’t stop us from vaping, they will try to tax it to make up for all the taxes they lost from us not buying cigarettes. They don’t care about our lives, They only care about TAXES !!!$$$$$!!!
Eric, we blame the cigarette/tobacco companies way too much here. Yes, it is warranted.
But you know who’s behind much of this? PHARMACEUTICAL companies.
They can’t sell you as many lozenges, patches, gums, and pills to quit smoking anymore. Nicotine Replacement Therapy has about a 95% failure rate. (my 95% figure comes from a study in the UK about 6 years ago)
Thank goodness it’s a lot healthy for you
Former 2 pack a day smoker, gladly now a vaper. While I definitely advocate vaping as I am significantly healthier now that I’m off cigs, and I’m glad we are making steps to admit vaping is NOT smoking, I still don’t vape indoors in public places. It’s common courtesy to not subject others to my choice to inhale nicotine, PG/ VG and flavorings. I don’t get why other vapers don’t seem to understand this issue. I also wish vapers realized that every time we try to push the limits of our rights as vapers we turn more people against us. You want vaping to be more universally accepted and have more people on our side when the gov comes to tax the fuck out of us? Then don’t be a vape douche. When John Doe goes to vote on whether we should tax vaping into oblivion so you want him to picture that time someone was blowing clouds right next to him in a cramped indoor space? Like everything else, this is a two way street. If we want people to respect our right to vape we should also respect their right to not have to vape with us in indoor public spaces. It’s that simple.
Well put buddy. I’ve also been trying to figure out why it is so important for some to be able to vape indoors and around people. I guess some people just don’t understand common courtesy nowadays.
I don’t think anyone would want to walk into a restaurant, bar or store that is full of vape smoke. It’s just not sanitary. Common sense people. Respect public space and be decent about vaping so we can lose the bad stigma attached to it. Vaping will never be taken seriously if you have ignorant vapers just trying to blow their smoke anywhere they want and acting like it’s their right to vape.
It’s not smoke!! It’s vapor
There is nothing about vaping that adds an unsanitary value to your breath.
If you are sick, your breath is just as unsanitary as it would be if you are vaping.
If you aren’t sick your breath is no more or less unsanitary because of vaping.
As for the flavoring compounds, they are no different than that found in many popular fragrances you or the people around you wear to smell fresh as a summer breeze or a bunch of roses, or if you like pumpkin spice, perhaps you are ultra manly and enjoy deep tobacco and earthy spice notes in your cologne. Same thing, just not banned as commonly as e-liquid vapor.
I will grant you that common courtesy dictates not vaping in an enclosed area, but your argument that it is unsanitary is flawed.
Then no perfumes or colognes either.
No asthma inhalers either.
Actually, just don’t breath in public spaces.
Stop putting propolyne glycol in the ventaltion systems in hospitals.
The fumes from smoking or vaping cant be as bad as the 100 cars that drive past you when your walking down the street
Either way it’s not good to have smoke in closed environments. Good or bad. It’s not sanitary.
Vaping is not smoke. It’s harmless to me and those around me. Been vaping for over 5 years now and never felt better since quitting smoking…
People that douse themselves with cologne are far more offensive to me than some scented water vapor. I’m highly allergic to that crap, yet I cannot complain about it, as it would be “trampling on others’ rights”. What about the rights of those who wish to vape?
Face it. The whole stink about vaping is due to people being easily manipulated by the bought-and-paid-for media and politicians, and the dollars that get tossed their way by Big Tobacco and other conglomerates that cannot adjust their business models to fit the new tide. Follow the money, and it’ll lead right to one thing: TAXES, and the loss of many millions due to people switching to a healthier alternative.
To hell with the death merchants…
I don’t care what it is I shouldn’t have to have to inhale someone else’s habit, if people had the common sense and decency to keep it to themselves it wouldn’t be an issue, bottom line I have never smoked anything in my 41 years and I don’t plan on it so why should I have to inhale someone else’s exhale of chemicals.
What chemicals? It contains Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine, and food grade flavoring. The PG + VG break down into water vapor, the nicotine is absorbed by the vaper (which by the way most people use around 20% or less of what’s contained in a cigarette) and what you smell is scented water vapor. That’s it. While I understand that you don’t want to breath in unfamiliar substances I don’t think you really understand what it is. You’re exposed to breathing in more chemicals when you use Windex
Well, why not go somewhere else where there is no vaping? Advocates against smoking are carrying this too far. First, people complain because they don’t want to have to inhale cigarette smoke in public places. That’s been agreed upon as damaging. So, cigarette smokers take a healthier route by vaping and now there are complaints about that as well. No compromise whatsoever. The world shouldn’t have to stop turning because YOU feel the need to be pacified. STAY AT HOME OR GO WHERE THERE IS NO VAPING!
No chemicals, Nothing in them can hurt you…
I cannot find the name of the presiding Judge anywhere. Has anyone seen it?
People who vape in public that want to argue with people that its safe, it’s not smoke, blah blah blah are just giving other respectful vapers a bad rap. If you can’t smoke, don’t vape. You’re just being a D-bag….
People need to be informed that it is harmless. A D-bag is the one who never smoked a day in their lives and creates ginormous clouds of vapor.
When I was introduced to the world of Vaping, I had been a smoker for about 37 years. Health wise and cost wise it was literally killing me. I had to that point tried quitting by trying to go cold turkey, hypnotism, acupuncture, nicotine gums, the patch…you name it I tired it, and nothing worked. A little over 2 years ago someone I met was using a device, which at first I thought was a medical apparatus like an asthma inhaler. They told me what it was and I went home and used the internet to research. I made a decision to try it for myself after a few weeks of thinking about it…that was Jan 27 2014. I have not even taken a puff off a cigarette since that date.
My breathing has become much easier, and for my own bronchitis I no longer require an inhaler. When I start to get what feels like a cold forming in my lungs, I switch to a menthol juice, and inhale that for a few days, and it seems to loosen up and stop the cold from getting worse. (I liken it to using a vaporizer with the medicated ointment ). I have finally been able to kick the unhealthy habit of smoking cigarettes. My clothes and hair no longer stink, I can taste food again for the first time since I was 13, my sense of smell(which I never realized was gone) has returned. I can use this in my home around my wife who never smoked…instead of going outside, rain, snow, sleet or hail like I did to smoke cigarettes.
Nicotine is the only “chemical” in the juice and vapor, and even it has recently been linked on its own (without cigarettes) to help people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with memory and returning cognitive function. This may be a way for Big Pharma to remarket the patch and gums however.
Other than Nicotine, the juice also contains PG and VG. Propylene Glycol is also used in various edible items such as coffee-based drinks, liquid sweeteners, ice cream, whipped dairy products and soda. Vegetable Glycerin are found in cough syrups, elixirs and expectorants, toothpaste, mouthwashes, skin care products, shaving cream, hair care products, soaps and water-based personal lubricants, as well as a vast number of food products as a sweetener ….so when cooking either of these, they give off a vapor in the form of steam and no one complains about that. Don’t believe me and want to continue the argument that the vapor from the juice is harmful…look them up first before doing so, as educated vape enthusiasts already know that any negative comments about vaping are made from ignorant people who do not know better.
It is big business tobacco and government, because of loss of tax revenue, that are pushing the false information being released to the public. As studies are already showing, what any of us have known since we researched it ourselves, before trying it…it is NOT harmful to the person vaping or persons around them like second hand smoke is. Because current legislation is forcing vapers to occupy the same areas as smokers in order to use them, they are essentially putting Vape enthusiasts in “harms way”. I don’t agree with whipping it out and vaping in public places such as Malls, the office, banks, grocery stores etc…but when i walk outside I do not feel I should be forced to be put in a special area with a smoker in order to use my vape. As Legislators continue to pressure vape enthusiasts to observe “smoking laws” they may be putting themselves in a libelous situation where their own procrastinating ignorance is misrepresenting injuriously the health of the new society of Vape enthusiasts. After 37 years, I do not feel I should be forced to inhale second hand smoke either anymore…it is why I did the research and switched in the first place.
Excellent points, every one of them. Thank you for taking the time to reply.
This comment by previous commenter is 100% spot on: “It is big business tobacco and government, because of loss of tax revenue, that are pushing the false information being released to the public. As studies are already showing, what any of us have known since we researched it ourselves, before trying it…it is NOT harmful to the person vaping or persons around them like second hand smoke is. Because current legislation is forcing vapers to occupy the same areas as smokers in order to use them, they are essentially putting Vape enthusiasts in “harms way”. I don’t agree with whipping it out and vaping in public places such as Malls, the office, banks, grocery stores etc…but when i walk outside I do not feel I should be forced to be put in a special area with a smoker in order to use my vape. As Legislators continue to pressure vape enthusiasts to observe “smoking laws” they may be putting themselves in a libelous situation where their own procrastinating ignorance is misrepresenting injuriously the health of the new society of Vape enthusiasts. After 37 years, I do not feel I should be forced to inhale second hand smoke either anymore…it is why I did the research and switched in the first place.”
Vaping does not equal to smoking, if the gov.gives the ban on vaping in public place, what is the future of the vaping lovers, vaping underground is not the way it supposes to be, and I do not want to see this happens.
If i said Vapor could cure cancer and aids, would you still want it outlawed ? both will Kill you right
so will Smoking, and it will cure that, so be happy for the millions that wont die, that started Vaping.
and every time you speak bad about it, Remember a loved one who will or has Died because of Smoking.
don’t be part of the Reason people Die, just because you didn’t do any research for yourself.
the FDA should be ashamed of themselves.
How about everyone do your damn research before opening your mouths and talking bad about either. And I agree with the statement about vaping isn’t smoking and shouldn’t be catagorized under it. There is alot more to vaping than anyone gives it credit to be. Call it what you will, but I can already tell you that you already consume all the ingredients in your daily food. Nicotine can already be found in vegetables, tomatoes for example. VG, vegetable glicorin. Canned food, PG, propylene glycol can be found in almost every inhaler and around the medical field. Flavoring, need I explain? Do some research people. It’s found to be 95% healthier than your average cig. So again. Please look into these things before talking bad about them and don’t just Wikipedia it either. Get your information from a RELIABLE source and not just google it and click the first thing.