Prominent Policy Experts Warn Governments Against Vaping Bans

The vicious attacks against vaping done by various American government agencies is amounting to a protest by various leading public health policy advisors, and their aim is to educate the public on how and why a war against vaping is being waged in a society that still normalizes traditional cigarettes.

AEI has reported on an open letter, co-authored by Sally Satel and David Sweanor, that literally destroys the American government when it comes to vaping and the current regulations that have been put forth to halt the industry’s growth. The letter, which has circulated may prominent vaping and anti-vaping sites is seen as a clarion call for all those who oppose vaping as a smoking cessation form.

The letter begins by outlining the fact that 37 million people are expected to die premature deaths due to smoking within 50 years. Roughly 15 percent of American citizens currently smoke; however, the premature death rate does take into account those who are subject to second-hand smoke from traditional cigarettes, which includes the elderly in public housing and children with parents who do smoke.

The open letter continues on to destroy the Surgeon General’s office, which currently has a website that purports, to tell the truth about vaping in a report entitled “E-Cigarette Use Among Youth and Young Adults.” The report does, in fact, report on youths and vaping, but it leaves out several demographic questions, many of which we have reported on previously.

The truth and the very heart, of the letter is that while the American government continues to pretend as though vaping is, in fact, a gateway into vaping, there is a lot to be gleaned from the various reports that approach the subject from the opposite perspective.

This mainly has to do with the fact that the FDA, the CDC, and the Surgeon General’s office has neglected to not only forgo international studies that prove vaping can indeed save lives, but also to interpret biased reporting to show that vaping is as harmful as traditional cigarettes.

While there is much research needed to understand the long-standing effects of vaping, many studies have already come to the conclusion that vaping is 95 percent less dangerous than traditional cigarettes. In fact, the UK has already made a decision to encourage businesses to use vaping as a smoking cessation device for their workforce, showcasing the power that vaping has to curb preventable deaths in first-world countries/

There are several examples of the CDC and the FDA using misinformation to lead the public astray on vaping. Most commonly, this comes as a form of concealed data hiding in plain sight, because these major government agencies do not believe the vaping public will pay attention to research done in this field.

As reporters, we know differently. We know that accurate and unbiased reporting, no matter how painful it may be to our own ethics, is the key to ensuring that people understand the truth about vaping. We at ChurnMag are grateful to all those who stand in opposition and raise their voices against the fear-mongering campaign that is currently being waged by agencies, just as Satel and Sweanor have done.

Remember: you are as powerful in your decisions as your research and discipline to find the truth will lead you. Please read the open letter and decide for yourself whether or not vaping is worth saving millions of lives.

