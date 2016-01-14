If you’ve ever tried to kick the smoking habit, you probably know that it’s easy to pack on the pounds. In fact, 80% of the people who successfully quit smoking gain weight. This is a catch 22. Often, we quit smoking to improve our health. However, obesity carries a lot of the same health risks as a smoking habit, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

One reason for the weight gain is that, by nature, nicotine is an appetite suppressant. Reducing nicotine consumption brings the hunger back, resulting in a sudden abundance of growing waistlines and love handles. Another reason for the weight gain associated with smoking cessation is that snacking is an often used a coping strategy for highly stressful experiences. Certainly, quitting smoking is incredibly stressful time.

Vaping, however, may be a viable solution for people who want to quit smoking but are concerned that they may gain weight. In a recent study, researchers examined fluctuations in body weight in a sample of subjects who switched to vaping. Encouragingly, the results showed no significant weight gain in people who had stopped smoking and began vaping. The lack of weight gain applied equally to smokers who used e-liquids in all nicotine strengths – including those who vaped nicotine free liquids. In fact, many reported that vaping made the quitting process relatively painless. It also may have boosted their confidence in their ability to actually give up the cancer sticks for good.

It is important to note that this particular study was based on a small number of women. More research is needed to better understand the link between vaping and weight gain prevention. In general, women have a tendency to put on more weight than men do when they stop smoking so further studies should focus on men who quit smoking by vaping. Additionally, the researchers cautioned people to avoid using this study to make a sweeping generalization about vaping, but the initial results are encouraging.

For now, it is impossible to say definitively that vaping will reduce weight gain during smoking sensation. However, this new research sheds light on some of the possible benefits of using vapor devices when you’re trying to kick the cigarette habit. If you’ve switched from smoking to vaping, did your weight fluctuate? We’d love to hear how your vaping habits have impacted the scale so share your story in the comments.