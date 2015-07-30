Published on July 30th, 2015 | by Jimmy Hafrey
Should You Be Worried About Nicotine Addiction From Vaping?
A new study is causing growing concern that electronic cigarettes could lead to stronger nicotine addiction than regular cigarettes. In most cases, people begin using ecigs as a way to reduce the risks of smoking, but are they trading one problem for another?
The alarming study was published earlier this month in the Chemical Research in Toxicology journal. After testing 17 ecig brands, the researchers found that nine contained nicotine in its most addictive form. Najat Salibu, an analytical chemistry professor from American University of Beirut, led the study and he said that nicotine levels were not always consistent with the labels when tested in a lab.
Salibu claimed that ecigs could in fact be more addictive than tobacco cigarettes because the “free-base” nicotine is absorbed directly into the body. “Products with very high nicotine delivery may make quitting e-cigs particularly difficult should users decide to try,” he said.
Not everyone is so convinced that Salibu’s perspective is accurate. Chris Snowdon, director of Lifestyle Economics, said that ecigs are still a good option to reduce health risks associated with smoking. “The whole point of tobacco harm reduction is to give people a substitute for the think they are addicted to,” he said. “Opiates are also addictive, which is why we give people methadone instead of heroin. It is not about addiction, it is about health, and nicotine is not damaging to health.”
Snowdon argued that ecigs are dramatically safer than using tobacco products and nicotine is really not a major concern from a health standpoint. Cigarettes are lethal because they contain tobacco, not because of nicotine. “Not only is nicotine not damaging to health but over a billion people worldwide enjoy using it, and so if a product can deliver nicotine without delivering cancer it should be seen as a very welcome development.”
So far, no studies have proven that ecigs cause any long-term health damage. In fact, current studies have shown that ecigs help smokers quit and they are not a gateway to traditional tobacco use. Despite what the mainstream media is printing in their attempts to draw traffic and create a lot of hype, ecigs are not the enemy. In fact, vaping offers a lot of smokers an escape from decades of tobacco addiction.
Are you concerned about nicotine addiction? Do you feel like you are more addicted to nicotine since you switched to e-cigarettes?
I was a 28-year smoker, with more than a pack a day habit. I began vaping in the 2nd week of July, 2014 and quit on July 20, 2014. I began vaping at 24 nic, and I now use 6 nic in the tank and 3 nic on the dripper and in my sub tank. This ‘study’ is just more garbage ‘science’, designed to scare people away from vaping. Hmmmm…..wonder if big tobacco or big pharma are involved here????
Probably a little of both, most of society is afraid of what they don’t take the time to understand and the cigarette companies are most definitely worried, I mean if everyone starting vaping, how would they pay for their million dollar homes and fancy cars, lol?
Eeeek I’m sure I’m going wrong somewhere, been off roll ups for nearly 2 Weeks. Got a vapo pen and 3 6mg liquids locally sourced and still got 1 liquid left,having a wine and struggling !!!!!
I don’t think so, i used to smoke 20 a day. A week after i began vaping my breathing got easier (I was unfit walking up stairs!) and i started to smell how horrible cigarettes were! Now i’m vaping people around me don’t mind the smell and i don’t have the horrible ash breath!
I agree. I’m now 31 and started smoking around 16. I tried quitting with patches, etc. but couldn’t. I’ve been vaping for 2 weeks now and can easily go without real cigarettes. The hardest part was breaking the routine of smoking cigarettes. Besides the annoying bits of charging a mod I’ve grown to enjoy it and can see my addiction to cigarettes slipping away…. finally! I can also breath again. What skinny girl has trouble taking deep breaths?!? Smoking was starting to tear me apart. I’m starting to feel so much better. Tabacco companies spread a lot of “fears” bc they are now losing money to all the people switching to vaping to lead healthier lives. Hell bc of Tabacco companies you can even sample juices at vape shops! Nuts!
I used to smoke 20 a day and now vape as a substitute. Even with a nicotine replacement, I have found it very difficult to transfer across to vaping. My belief is that Smoking and the by-product chemicals it produces is more addictive and in addition to a nicotine addiction.
Once the smoking habit was comfortably broken, I can now stand several hours without nicotine quite comfortably whereas when I smoked Marlboro’s, I couldn’t take an hour.
This isn’t something that is properly tested but my opinion as an ex-smoker is that smokers are not addicted to nicotine alone.
I used to smoke at least a pack a day. I switched to 18 nic on a vape and found that shortness of breath and the need for a cigarette diminished until it was finally gone altogether. As my cig addiction slipped away I started dropping to lower and lower nics until now I am happily vaping at 3 nic. One of the best life changes I’ve made in a while. Cheaper too because now I only vape when I’m driving to satisfy the urge to simply smoke something while driving.