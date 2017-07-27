Your Teen Smokes, Now What? Vaping and Options For Nicotine Addiction for Any Age!

This conversation isn’t for those who haven’t found themselves in the grips of nicotine addiction. If your 17, 19, 20 or even 27 what difference is it really. Nicotine is a drug and smoking cigarettes is still an easy path. There is a lot of tough questions for parents and even young smokers when it comes time to have this important conversation. Once you start, how do break the habit or reduce its long term harm?

Nearly one in four high school seniors smoke cigarettes. While it would have been ideal if he or she had never started smoking, at this point this is a pointless conversation if they have tried unsuccessfully You can work on quitting. The goal is harm reduction and if you are not ready to look at it that way.

Nearly 90 percent of adult smokers began smoking before age 18 and 11 percent of high school seniors reported smoking in the last month. An interesting statistic is that smokeless tobacco and vaping among adolescents is less common than cigarette smoking. For decades health experts have been focusing on the youth the dangers of smoking. A new report from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine shows heavy smoking is down among teen smokers nationwide, but casual smoking rates are on the rise.

“The fact that one in five high school students are still involved with tobacco products means there’s a great risk of becoming more frequent smokers,” Dr. Terry Pechachek. She is associate director for science for the Center for Disease Control, (CDC) and spoke with CBS news on smoking and health. This week Kentucky came out with its annual 10th-grade survey. It reported less use of drugs, alcohol and even vaping; but as you can guess the use of smoking tobacco remains high.

But the teens on this list are the heaviest users among teen smokers and it is shocking. They smoke at least 10 cigarettes a day. In this CDC study, they surveyed schools to see how often teens smoked, and 45 states responded. The data isn’t complete because some states skipped out, but these 12 have a hefty number of heavy-smoking high schoolers.

Find out if your state’s teen smokers made the list:

12. Colorado. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 10.7

11. Arkansas. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 10.9

10. Missouri. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 11.0

9. Tennessee. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 11.4

8. Illinois. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 12.2

7. West Virginia. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 12.9

6. New York. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 13.3

5. Wyoming. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 13.4

4. Vermont. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 13.4

3. Delaware. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 13.7

2. Kentucky. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 14.2

1. Maine. Percentage of heavy-smoking teens: 17.6

The researchers found that nicotine-based vaping was fairly uncommon among the teens surveyed 13 percent of eighth-grade vapers and 20 percent of 10th- and 12th-grade vapers had opted for nicotine during their most recent vaping session. Only 6 percent of adolescent vapers across all three grades had used marijuana. It’s important to know all this because vaping has rapidly become popular among high school students.

The accessibility factor due to cost should be noted. We should be honest some vaping device takes a lot of effort to use and maintain if a beginner chooses an advance system. The annoyance of multiple parts and fillings make this harder for teens trying to hide it, smoking can be easier to obtain and hide for some. So we can easily see this is a real issue. We see the statistics and now the reasons why smoking is on the rise according to some. We see the statistics and now the reasons why smoking is on the rise according to some.

Influences that affect youth tobacco include:

Social and physical environments

Biological and genetic factors

Mental health, there is a strong relationship between youth smoking and depression, anxiety, and stress

Personal perceptions, expectations of positive outcomes from smoking, such as coping with stress and controlling weight, are related to youth tobacco use

Low self-image or self-esteem

Harm reduction is what we can look towards when helping cigarette smokers of all ages to quit. Teens and anyone looking to stop smoking cigarettes need support. Nicotine is a powerful drug that acts on the brain, and teenagers’ brains are still developing. “That may be one reason many teens feel dependent on tobacco after using it for only a short time,” states a 2012 Surgeon General’s report. Both frequent and occasional teen smokers can still experience cravings and withdrawal, and Hunt says their attempts to quit on their own are often unsuccessful.

Pharmaceutical smoking cessation aids used by adults, like nicotine patches, are not approved over-the-counter products for teenagers and honestly. The effectiveness in adults is questionable, hence why quitting smoking is difficult. Prescription drugs are not a long term solution for most adults. There’s just not enough evidence to support that those medications work to help teens quit smoking. Don’t give up because helping because with vaping you can work towards reducing nicotine over the long term while working on long term strategies for addiction and self-esteem. Vaping has been shown to be very helpful for quitting smoking cigarettes.

Vaping has been shown to be very helpful for quitting smoking cigarettes. Studies have shown like the ones discussed in the LA Times article. Vaping users can get the level of nicotine that addicted smokers crave but without the dangers of burned tobacco. Better yet, a British health agency estimated that vaping is 95% safer than burned tobacco products. The goal for many users is to wean themselves from nicotine altogether. With vaping, the level of nicotine in e-cigarettes can readily be controlled and therefore reduced slowly over time. There are also many herbal and beneficial vaping options out there to help with anxiety and stress.

Education yourself on the benefits of vaping over smoking and help either your teen, yourself, or anyone looking to quit options that work.