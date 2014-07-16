TSA Gives the Green Light to Pack Ecigs In Carry-On Bags

If you frequently travel by plane and always feel uneasy about how the airport security personnel will treat your electronic cigarettes, you can finally rest easy. On July 9, the TSA issued an official statement that electronic cigarettes are permissible in both checked luggage and carry-on bags. The only exception is the rare ecig mod that closely resembles a weapon.

The announcement was delivered on social media through TSA profiles on Twitter and Instagram. “Ecigs and vaping devices ARE permitted in your carry-on and checked bags. Unless they look like a grenade… This TSA catch is a grenade-shaped vaping device that was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Salt Lake City International Airport.” The TSA posted a photo of the Innokin CoolFire 2, an advanced electronic cigarette that does look a lot like a small grenade.

Knowing the official TSA stance on electronic cigarettes should provide peace of mind to a lot of vaping travelers. In the past, many have taken their ecigs apart before packing, hiding individual components in various places throughout luggage to avoid triggering any speculation during security checkpoints. The TSA said this is completely unnecessary and you can actually keep your fully assembled ecig in your carry-on bag for easy access once you reach your destination. As ecigs become increasingly common, airport security is probably growing used to encountering vaping devices on a regular basis.

The key to successfully transporting your vaping gear through the airport is to choose your ecig carefully. If you are using a mod that even remotely resembles a potential weapon, leave it at home and opt for something much more basic. As long as it is obvious to TSA personnel that your device is an electronic cigarette, you won’t have to endure any unnecessary hassle.

The TSA explained that weapon-shaped ecigs can create major delays for other passengers and will require bomb squads to do an investigation to insure that you aren’t transporting any explosives. This would definitely be an unpleasant process for both you and the dozens of additional travelers that are delayed by your poor packing decision.

“If an item looks like a grenade, it is prohibited. When these items are discovered, they can cause significant delays while explosives detection professionals resolve the alarm. While e-cigs and vaping devices are permitted in your checked and carry-on bags, using them at an airport or on an aircraft depends upon the airport, airline, and local laws,” the TSA remarked.

Ultimately, you can feel free to pack your ecigs on your next airline adventure, but make sure you use a little common sense as you go. Don’t vape in areas where it is prohibited and choose an ecig that doesn’t look suspicious. Then you will be free to enjoy your ecig without any hassle.

Have you ever taken an ecig through airport security checkpoints? Did you encounter any problems?