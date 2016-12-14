Vaping Among Teens Down

Contrary to the popular belief held by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, teen vape use is on the decline and few mainstream outlets are talking about it.

A recent report by the Chicago Tribune parrots Murthy’s new report on vaping, which makes the claim that vaping is actually on the rise when it comes to American youth. However, the claims made by the U.S. Surgeon General were debunked in record time, thanks to the reporting of smaller outlets who have investigative reporters working solely on news stories about the vaping community.

The Chicago Tribune article, which was released late last week, reports that 16 percent of all high school students used vape devices last year. What the outlet doesn’t report on is the actual breakdown of the demographics, which is necessary for understanding which teens are most likely to vape. These statistics would include how many of those students were occasional or frequent users, how many students were involved in the study, and indeed, whether or not students used a vaping device that contained nicotine.

It goes on to state that Murthy discusses the harmful chemicals that can be found in vape liquids, such as diacetyl. The article does not state the fact that diacetyl is found in trace amounts in some, but not all, vape liquids, and must be vaped at a high wattage for a sustained period of time in order to become dangerous.

Perhaps the most important point overlooked by the journalists at the Chicago Tribune, the inaccuracy of the main claim notwithstanding, is the fact that teen traditional cigarette use is at an all-time low.

In fact, teens are cutting down on every addictive habit, including alcohol, smoking, vaping, and drugs. The only caveat to this, according to the Los Angeles Times, is that weed has seen an uptick in use by the same demographic. This information can be found by taking a look at the Monitoring the Future report, an annual survey that is conducted by the University of Michigan.

Gizmodo is reporting on this very survey and takes the time to highlight the fact that just 12.5 percent of all high school seniors reported using a vaping device in the past month prior to the survey. This is down roughly 3.8 percent from last year’s 16.3 percent for the same time period.

And it’s not just high school seniors: vaping is down across the board for all youths and teens. No one knows exactly why vaping is on the decline among youths, although there are a lot of theories behind the fall in use. The most prevalent theory is that students are deciding for themselves that smoking traditional cigarettes or vape devices are not in their best interest, a thought that is praised by the vaping community.

While the misinformation campaign by anti-vaping activists continues its march towards fake news and trying to influence the public into believing vaping is as harmful as cigarettes, it is looking more and more like people are deciding to do their own research before making a decision. This has led to smaller news outlets to pick up the slack on investigative reporting on this end, ensuring that their readers have access to all of the information needed to form an accurate opinion on this issue.

Vaping continues to be the first and best tool in quitting smoking, and all the biased reports by the U.S. Surgeon General will not be able to change that. As always, we will continue to update our readers on any new studies and reports on the effects of vaping.

