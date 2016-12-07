Vaping Is Effective In Delivering Nicotine

Some new research studies have come out, and things are looking up for cigarette smokers who want to know if the nicotine delivery vaping produces is similar to smoking cigarettes.

Eureka Alert is reporting that the Research and Development branch of British American Tobacco has completed two studies that show that the newest generation of vaping products is on par with traditional cigarettes in delivering nicotine. The studies, done in partnership with Los Angeles Clinical Trials, focused on the differences between inexperienced and experienced vapers and the amount of nicotine in their blood.

The first of these studies, both of which were published in the American Journal of Health Behavior, was conducted using cigarette smokers who had a working knowledge of vape devices but were not current users. The participants did the experiment a few times, both with cigarettes and with vaping devices.

The experiment saw participants smoking a typical cigarette for five minutes, taking just one puff every 30 seconds. After 15 minutes, they were allowed to smoke cigarettes freely. After both sessions, blood samples were taken from each participant and they were asked how much they wanted to have a cigarette. Two days later, the experiment was repeated, this time using a Vype vPro ePen vape device.

What researchers found that inexperienced vapers received less nicotine when using the device rather than the cigarette. The mean concentration for vaping was around 5.9ng/ml, whereas a smoker who used cigarettes freely received 14.9ng/ml. Both the cigarette and using the vape device, however, were found to reduce the urge to smoke.

The second study was identical to the first; the only difference was that the participants were vapers who only periodically smoked cigarettes. Again, both the cigarette and the vape device reduced the urge to smoke.

However, in the second study, the mean blood nicotine concentration found in the participant’s blood was 7.2ng/ml, which was significantly higher than the first study. It was still much lower than the mean blood nicotine concentration of 14.9ng/ml for cigarettes, but the difference showed something remarkable: the more experienced a vaper is, the more nicotine they can obtain from a vape device.

The studies both showed that the trick to getting a higher nicotine level when vaping comes with practice, something that researchers and the vape community has been saying for years. It is now clear from these studies that they were right.

In fact, in the words of Dr. Ian Fearon, who heads Clinical Research at British American Tobacco: “Our results tell us that newer generation e-cigarettes are more effective at delivering nicotine than first-generation e-cigarettes. But, smokers need to be able to adapt their behavior in order to use them to best effect, at least with currently available products.”

The fact that all it takes is some practice with a vape device to get more system into the body means that vaping could become more attractive to smokers who are trying to quit the habit. The results also show that the studies need to carefully consider the vape experience of their participants, no matter the study, as it could drastically affect the outcomes.

