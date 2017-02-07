Vaping Substantially Safer Than Smoking New Study Finds

A new study has reported what many in the vaping industry know to be true: vaping is substantially safer than traditional cigarettes.

CBS News is reporting that a study funded by Cancer Research UK has found that smokers who quit tobacco altogether and stick with just vaping as their smoking cessation method substantially reduce their intake of the carcinogens and toxic chemicals found in cigarettes.

This study surveyed 181 former and current smokers who were asked to report whether or not they were using nicotine replacement therapies or vaping at the time of the study. Throughout the study’s duration, urine and saliva samples were taken from all participants to be used for analysis purposes. Nicotine consumption, toxins, and carcinogens were among the aspects that were measured.

Lead researcher Lion Shabab, who is a senior lecturer at the University College London in the United Kingdom, said in the study’s conclusion that: “Our study shows that bodily level exposure to established and important smoking-related carcinogens and toxicants is reduced by between 56 percent to 97 percent in long-term e-cigarette users who have stopped smoking completely, compared with tobacco cigarette smokers.”

The Sun is also reporting that cancer-causing toxins found in the bodies of traditional smokers’ bloodstreams decreased by 97 percent when they switched completely to vape devices.

The study has been welcomed by the vaping community, with vape advocates saying that the research proves, once again, that vaping can save lives just by giving people an alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.

Gregory Conley, the president of the American Vaping Association, also spoke to reporters about the study. He said that: “this study should serve as a wake-up call to tobacco control activists who have spent the past eight years spewing hostile and outright incorrect rhetoric towards vapor products.”

It is important to note that this study showcased that only those smokers who quit traditional cigarettes altogether would benefit from vaping; those who smoked and vaped at the same time did not see a reduction in the toxins found in their bloodstreams.

Because vaping is only beneficial when used as the only nicotine replacement therapy for a smoker trying to quit and does not offer many advantages when used alongside smoking, some critics of vaping have come out to slam the study. This has included Dr. Norman Edelman, a senior scientific advisor to the American Lung Association.

“A lot of people who promote the use of e-cigarettes say, ‘Well, if smokers use e-cigarettes they’ll cut down on smoking and they’ll get fewer toxins in their body.’ But in this study that wasn’t true,” Edelman said when discussing the study’s conclusion. “The e-cigarette users who also smoked got as many toxins in their body as those who just smoked.”

What Edelman did not take into account when making his observations is that smokers who are “dual users,” which means they are continuing to smoke traditional cigarettes alongside with vaping, are still getting carcinogens and toxins from cigarettes and not vaping products. He also does not concede the fact that by fully replacing cigarettes with vaping would see a tremendous decline in the toxins in a smoker’s bloodstream.

In fact, Edelman uses the fact that vape products have not been fully analyzed by the FDA as a reason not to use them as nicotine replacement therapy, saying that: “If you want to stop smoking, you may as well use an FDA-approved nicotine replacement, such as the patch or the lozenge. You can have more confidence because it’s been analyzed by the FDA, while e-cigarettes haven’t been analyzed by the FDA.”

However, Shabab does not agree with Edelman’s observations, instead saying that: “this finding is consistent with the assertion that completely switching to e-cigarettes significantly reduces the risk of future cancers compared with continued smoking. E-cigarettes are a safer alternative to smoking tobacco in the context of developing smoking-related cancer.”

As for dual users, Conley and other vape advocates still contend that by reducing their cigarette habit by half in favor of vape products, there will be a decrease in the toxins found in that person’s bloodstream. This is great news for any smoker who is having trouble quitting, especially since more studies are showing that vaping is not only a safer alternative to smoking, it is also a great nicotine replacement therapy.

