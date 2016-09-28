Young Adults Used Vaping To Quit Smoking

Young adults are adding their voices to the vape conversation, and they’re not happy about the new regulations.

The Gazettextra is reporting that many young adults believe that the age restrictions on vaping will discourage smokers from trying to quit. By imposing an age limit, teen smokers will no longer have access to vaping as a smoking cessation method.

And for people like Evan Wright, this poses a serious problem.

Wright is an 18-year-old student who lives in Des Peres, Missouri. He began smoking during his freshman year in high school, often smoking a pack of cigarettes a day or three cigars a night. He soon began to experience respiratory problems as a result.

His breathing problems began to dissipate when he discovered vaping about a year ago. Now his whole outlook on smoking has changed. Speaking to a reporter, Wright said:

“Every day, I get the urge to go buy a cigar or a pack of cigarettes, but I pull out the vape and inhale the strawberry pina colada, and I’m good to go.”

That’s why Wright and vape shop owners are concerned about the ordinance that passed earlier this month concerning raising the age limit for vaping products to 21 in St. Louis County. It’s not about the money, as some anti-vaping advocates would have you believe; it’s about the fact that young adults will no longer be able to use one of the most effective methods to quit smoking.

“A lot of them are vaping because they quit cigarettes,” said Dru Fernandez, owner of Mape Vape in Maplewood, Missouri. “I don’t know anybody who comes in here that starts vaping because they think it’s fun. Everybody that comes in here, they tell you a story that they used to smoke.”

The ordinance, which won’t go into effect until December, is expected to herald the arrival of other ordinances just like it in cities and counties across the country. And while many politicians tell the public that this is for the health and safety of young adults, it doesn’t seem like any of them are listening to young adults.

Teenagers tend to agree with the assertion made by Public Health England that vaping is 95 percent less dangerous than smoking traditional cigarettes. Furthermore, many teens state that vaping is only becoming popular in their social circles because they’re trying to quit smoking, not because they’re looking for a gateway into smoking.

So in a country where nearly 90 percent of all smokers first tried cigarettes before they turned 18, one has to wonder what the argument is for ensuring that young adults don’t have access to a proven smoking cessation method. In this country, students can join the military, get married, vote, and buy a gun before they’ll have the chance to vape.

Wright put it succinctly by saying: “If I can put my life on the line, why can’t I inhale strawberry pina colada?”