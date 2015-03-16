Eleaf iStick Review

Mods are hot these days, but it can be challenging to find a powerful mod that is small enough to tote around for daily use. The good news is that the Eleaf iStick is the perfect solution. This is a 20 watt mod that fits in the palm of your hand. It is a small box mod with a fully self contained battery that you charge with a cell phone charger. It offers variable voltage and variable wattage in a 2200 mAh battery. I had heard good things about this device, but I honestly never imagined that I would be quite so enthralled with it. I was instantly hooked when I tried it and this is currently my absolute favorite mod for carrying around with me in the car or out with friends.

First Impressions

The iStick is tiny! It’s barely any bigger than a Bic lighter, but it offers super powerful vapor and all the bells and whistles of a mod. When I first saw this device, I couldn’t imagine that it would offer a whole lot of power because it is just so small. But I was completely wrong! I would say it’s comparable in performance to the MVP with big clouds of vapor and a battery that will last all day (and maybe tomorrow too). You can get the iStick in 4 color options: black, silver, blue, and pink.

How it Works

The iStick might be small in size, but it is huge in performance! It’s easy to charge with a regular cell phone charger and you can even use it as a passthrough device. It has a nice digital display that is easy to use and it shows the voltage, wattage, ohm, and battery charge at a glance. To set the voltage and wattage, you just use the two arrow buttons. When you want to switch from wattage to voltage mode, just click the button three times. It’s super simple to set and would be easy for even a newbie that has never used a box mod in the past.

Store Price Buy $34.99 Visit Store

The battery capacity on the Eleaf iStick is really amazing. I can use it for almost two full days before I need to stop and recharge. I’ve tried it with several different tanks and it’s been a fantastic vape every time. With standard 510 threads, you can really enjoy a lot of versatility. This device is a powerhouse for vapor. I was almost stunned when I tried it for the first time because I just wasn’t expecting that much power from such a small battery. This could easily revolutionize vaping and completely eliminate egos from the market. It’s that good.

Pros and Cons

Like any device, the iStick has pros and cons. The pros are obvious – it’s tiny, portable, and supremely powerful. It’s really the perfect size to take with you when you’re running errands or out to the bar with friends. The battery lasts for what seems like forever and you can use it as a passthrough device. There are just a lot of reasons to love the iStick. The only real downside to this device is that it’s not going to work for subohm vaping. The settings just don’t give you enough power for that. So really, it’s a matter of what you are looking for. If you are a super advanced vapor and you want to subohm, this won’t be the right choice for you. But for the rest of us, it’s going to be a winner everytime.

Final Thoughts

The Eleaf iStick is a tiny box mod with a ton of power. It’s small enough to carry around for daily vaping and so powerful that you will immediately forget you even own an ego device. It’s priced on the low end for a mod and while it’s not going to give you a state of the art subohm vape, it’s well worth every penny and could quickly become your go to choice for daily use.