Eleaf iStick Review

by Mar 16, 2015

Eleaf istick Review 5

Mods are hot these days, but it can be challenging to find a powerful mod that is small enough to tote around for daily use. The good news is that the Eleaf iStick is the perfect solution. This is a 20 watt mod that fits in the palm of your hand. It is a small box mod with a fully self contained battery that you charge with a cell phone charger. It offers variable voltage and variable wattage in a 2200 mAh battery. I had heard good things about this device, but I honestly never imagined that I would be quite so enthralled with it. I was instantly hooked when I tried it and this is currently my absolute favorite mod for carrying around with me in the car or out with friends.

First Impressions

The iStick is tiny! It’s barely any bigger than a Bic lighter, but it offers super powerful vapor and all the bells and whistles of a mod. When I first saw this device, I couldn’t imagine that it would offer a whole lot of power because it is just so small. But I was completely wrong! I would say it’s comparable in performance to the MVP with big clouds of vapor and a battery that will last all day (and maybe tomorrow too). You can get the iStick in 4 color options: black, silver, blue, and pink.

How it Works

The iStick might be small in size, but it is huge in performance! It’s easy to charge with a regular cell phone charger and you can even use it as a passthrough device. It has a nice digital display that is easy to use and it shows the voltage, wattage, ohm, and battery charge at a glance. To set the voltage and wattage, you just use the two arrow buttons. When you want to switch from wattage to voltage mode, just click the button three times. It’s super simple to set and would be easy for even a newbie that has never used a box mod in the past.

Store
Price
Buy
$34.99
Visit Store

The battery capacity on the Eleaf iStick is really amazing. I can use it for almost two full days before I need to stop and recharge. I’ve tried it with several different tanks and it’s been a fantastic vape every time. With standard 510 threads, you can really enjoy a lot of versatility. This device is a powerhouse for vapor. I was almost stunned when I tried it for the first time because I just wasn’t expecting that much power from such a small battery. This could easily revolutionize vaping and completely eliminate egos from the market. It’s that good.

Pros and Cons

Like any device, the iStick has pros and cons. The pros are obvious – it’s tiny, portable, and supremely powerful. It’s really the perfect size to take with you when you’re running errands or out to the bar with friends. The battery lasts for what seems like forever and you can use it as a passthrough device. There are just a lot of reasons to love the iStick. The only real downside to this device is that it’s not going to work for subohm vaping. The settings just don’t give you enough power for that. So really, it’s a matter of what you are looking for. If you are a super advanced vapor and you want to subohm, this won’t be the right choice for you. But for the rest of us, it’s going to be a winner everytime.

Final Thoughts

The Eleaf iStick is a tiny box mod with a ton of power. It’s small enough to carry around for daily vaping and so powerful that you will immediately forget you even own an ego device. It’s priced on the low end for a mod and while it’s not going to give you a state of the art subohm vape, it’s well worth every penny and could quickly become your go to choice for daily use.

Dustin has been vaping for almost a decade. He found e-cigarettes in 2008 and quickly became drawn to them as an early adopter. He's been writing reviews ever since and has established himself as a well-versed authority on the subject.

5 Responses

  1. Anna says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I really do like this box mod but I’ve had some trouble with certain flavors that it tasted burnt – like chocolate. I had to do some research and learn I had to put it to certain temperatures to avoid this and since then it’s worked well and tasted much better.

  2. Acidalia says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I went with this because I don’t vape at high wattage. I have used it for about a year now and the battery usually lasts me about 2 days without charging. I wanted something easy to use and didn’t require constant charging. I got just that.

  3. Lydia says:
    July 30, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I put the melo 3 nano tank up on this and it is so smooth. Finding the right tank is important to be happy with your device. Check the wattage requirements for the tank you are buying so you can pair it with the perfect tank knowing this puts out only 30 watts. More power doesn’t always equal a better experience and my rig is proof of that.

  4. Mark says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    For such a small starter kit I was pleasantly surprised by how well it works. I often hear people telling me they have 200 watts or something crazy like that so I was unsure about 30 watts being enough but it totally is. I’m not trying to win vapor cloud competitions, I’m trying to not smoke. So this worked perfectly for me. I am totally a vaper only now!

  5. Bama says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    The things I love about this:

    Passthrough charging so I can keep vaping when it’s dead
    Puff counter
    spring loaded 510 connector
    fires down to 0.5 ohms
    Graet with the Melo sub-ohm tank.

