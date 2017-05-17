iJoy RDTA Box 200W Starter Kit Review

iJoy is a leader in the industry for quality mods and devices. The iJoy RDTA Box 200W Starter Kit is perfect for advanced vapers who are looking for a unique device that will allow them to utilize a variety of build styles. It features a huge 12.8mL tank capacity and the incredibly versatile iJoy IMC Interchangeable Deck system. It also comes with the IMC3 deck and the .15ohm IMC Coil, so you’ll be able to customize this device exactly the way you want it. If you’re looking for a unique device that’s able to produce some massive clouds, the iJoy RDTA Box 200W is a great option.

The iJoy RDTA Box 200W Starter Kit comes with 1 iJoy RDTA Box, 1 IMC3 Deck, 1 .15ohm IMC Coil, 1 Silicone cap cover, 1 silicone RDTA plug, 1 Philips screwdriver, one hard bristle nylon brush, 2 prebuilt fused Clapton coils, 2 strips of organic cotton, a spare parts pack, a micro USB cable, and a user’s manual. Included in each starter kit is the 2 post IMC3 which is a versatile build deck that allows you to customize your vaping experience to your liking. Since this starter kit comes with 2 prebuilt coils and organic cotton, you have everything you need to start using the IMC3 deck. Also included is the new IMC Coil 0.15ohm that features prebuilt coils that are intended to be powered between 50 to 100 Watts. It also features up to 11 total build deck options that cover the entire spectrum of needs and features, which are sold separately.

It comes in a variety of colors, including aquamarine, forest green, red, silver, and yellow. The device itself is quite large, but it’s still easy to carry around with you. This device is built extremely well, it seems very durable and the tank is completely protected by the device, saving you from unwanted leaks and spills. Despite its somewhat large size, it’s still hard to believe that this device holds 12.8mL of e-liquid. It also has a fully magnetic battery door to hold the two 18650 batteries required to power the device.

This device is extremely powerful, and allows you to reach an output wattage range of 5 to 200 watts. It’s perfect for those looking for extremely large clouds, as its resistance range is from 0.05 to 3.0 ohms. It also features dual adjustable airflow and a stainless steel 510 connector. It has a temperature control suite that allows you to choose between 4 modes: Nickel, Stainless Steel, Titanium, and Adjustable Initial Resistance modes. It also allows you to choose between Hard, Normal, Soft, and User customized output modes so you’ll get exactly the hits you’re looking for. It also features an upgradeable Firmware so you can keep your device up to date at all times.

One really unique thing about this device is the e-liquid reservoir on top. Just looking at it, you’d never guess that it could hold 12.8mL of e-liquid inside of it. Its innovative design disguises this reservoir, but makes it extremely easy to re-fill and check the levels of your e-liquid. There are small windows on the sides of the device that you can look through to see the amount of e-liquid remaining. It also features a handy cap on the top of the device, leaving a large hole where you can re-fill your device without fear of any leaks or spills. The huge tank on this device makes it perfect for heavy vapers that go through a lot of e-liquid every day and don’t want to always re-fill.

It also features a very large 0.96” OLED display that has a vertically stacked matrix and a rotating screen to make reading and changing your settings easier. Although I do wish the display was slightly larger, the screen is crystal clear and easily readable in direct sunlight. It clearly displays the output wattage, output temperature, output voltage, mode and heating element, atomizer resistance, output current, and the battery life indicator. It also alerts you to various safety mechanisms, including low resistance protection, battery protection, overheating protection, short-circuit protection, and high resistance protection.

As far as the build of the device goes, this mod gives you many options to customize it. Included is the IMC3 Deck, which has two posts, with dual terminals per post. It has 2.5mm, side-mounted Philips screws, which make installing coils a breeze. This deck is dual coil compatible and features quad wicking ports with sidewall cutouts. Also included is the pre-built IMC Coil, which is a 0.15ohm coil with a ceramic deck with pre-installed organic cotton wicking.

The iJoy is the perfect device for someone looking for a mod with a huge tank with multiple build styles. In addition to the 11 total build options, the two post IMC3 build deck allows you to create the perfect setup. It also allows for extremely low resistances, which can generate some gigantic clouds of vapor. If you’re looking for a high-quality mod with a huge tank and a wide variety of build options, the iJoy RDTA 200 Watt Starter Kit is definitely worth checking out.

