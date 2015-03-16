When you are ready to move beyond cigalikes or you want to skip them altogether in favor of a device that lets you use e-liquids, the Joyetech EGO series is a classic choice. Joyetech has a wide variety of starter kits ranging from very simple to more advanced. After trying several of Joyetech’s designs, I highly recommend the Ego-C kit for beginners. It’s a step up in customization from the former Ego-T with a changeable system so the user can switch out atomizers without changing up the entire build.

First Impressions

The Ego-C is the third generation in the Ego lineup, preceded by the Ego and Ego-T. It has a nice sleek design with a cone shaped tip that includes the atomizer base, atomizer head, and the atomizer cover. The new design allows you to switch out only the atomizer head when you want to change flavors so it’s much more convenient than having to completely change your whole top each time you want to vape a different liquid.

Another great feature of the Ego-C kit is the upgraded batteries. With 25 percent improved battery life, the 650 mAh battery should last for around 800 puffs before needing a recharge. This kit also has a great double air circulation system to make it feel more like you are smoking a cigarette, so it’s a great option for smokers that are just making the transition to vaping.

Pros and Cons

Just like with any ecig, there are pros and cons to the Ego-C, but I think the advantages far outweigh any drawbacks if you are new to vaping. The redesigned approach to atomizers is definitely a selling point. You get five atomizer heads in a pack with the kit and they are easy to change out. From a cost standpoint, the Ego-C is affordable and you really save money in the long run because if an atomizer breaks, you can switch it out without replacing the whole device.

Another big pro is performance. I found that the Ego-C delivered decent amounts of vapor and a good, clean taste. For a first time ecig user, this will be a perfect way to bridge the gap from smoking to vaping. You get a nice throat hit that reminds you of smoking so you won’t miss your old cigarettes and you will be less tempted to go back to smoking.

My biggest complaint about the Ego-C is the tanks only hold about 1 ml of e-liquid, which isn’t much compared to a lot of other devices. If you are a heavy vapor, you will probably need to refill two or three times a day and while it’s easy enough to add e-liquid, it is still an inconvenience to have to do it so frequently.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Joyetech has done a nice job with their Ego line up and the Ego-C is by far the best option they offer. While I don’t think this device would e a good pick for experienced vapers that are more interested in mods, it is definitely suitable for new vapers or those that have only used cigalikes in the past and want to try something with a little more customization.