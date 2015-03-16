The Kanger EMOW Mega is a nice variable voltage device that would be a solid choice for beginners and more advanced vapers alike. It is a pen style ecig that is simple enough for a beginner to use, but powerful enough for advanced vapers to enjoy on the go. The kit is reasonably priced and includes everything you need except the eliquid. While I’m not sure how they came up with the “EMOW” name, this device is awesome whatever you call it!

First Impressions

The very first thing I noticed about the EMOW Mega is that the topper and battery match perfectly. It’s a match made in heaven and you get a sleek looking device that is just the right size for daily vaping. The great news is that this is more than a pretty device – it’s also powerful!

The bottom coil clearomizer is well made and holds 1.8 ml of liquid. It has a brushed chrome finish and a pyrex glass tube with windows so you can easily check your eliquid levels at a glance. Filling it is simple by unscrewing the base and then using an eyedropper to drip your liquid into the tank. For best performance, fill the tank about ¾ full so there is enough air to effectively wick the juice to the coil. The clearomizer also features a removable drip tip.

The battery is also impressive and with 1600 mAh of power, it will last for a full day or maybe more before you need to stop and recharge. The EMOW battery is a little larger than a typical ego, but it’s still comfortable to hold and it’s not cumbersome at all.

How It Works

The EMOW Mega is a variable voltage device and you can adjust it from 3.2 to 4.8 volts using the dial on the bottom. Previous versions of the EMOW only offered three voltage settings, but the Mega gives you a full range. The firing button sits flush with the battery body and it has an LED light that blinks 15 times to remind you that it’s time to be recharged. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have changing colored lights to indicate the battery charge level and that is a feature that I definitely wish they had included.

After testing the EMOW Mega, I was impressed with its vapor performance. The higher voltage levels gave me good strong clouds of vapor and the taste was clean and clear. I did find that the wick seemed to dry out a little with thicker liquids and though I didn’t get the harsh taste I was dreading, the flavor did seem to diminish slightly. This isn’t a big deal, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind when choosing your e-liquids to use with EMOW Mega.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, I think the EMOW Mega is a winner. Because of its versatility, I think it’s a good choice for beginners and experienced vapers. I love that the variable voltage gives you plenty of options and the battery is powerful enough to last through a full day of vaping and maybe longer.