Kanger EVOD Mega Review

Kangertech products are well known in the vaping industry as providing affordable quality products. They’ve been around a long time and have a proven track record. Their devices cover a wide variety of levels of vaping from the introductory level to some of the most advanced units. They produce high-quality mods, starter kits, clearomizers, atomizers, and more. In this review we’re looking at the Kanger EVOD Mega Starter Kit which is an ideal choice for anyone new to mod-like devices. This gives you better vapor production than a cig-a-like but isn’t a huge cloud producing mod. It’s priced very reasonably and for that reason it’s one we had to look at for new Vapers.

The Kanger EVOD Mega Starter Kit is available for under $30 and comes with a 1900 mAh battery, a 2.5mL clearomizer (rated at 1.5 ohms), and a micro-USB charger. So it has everything you need to get started, except e-liquid of course. If you’re familiar with the Kanger EVOD kit, you’ll recognize most aspects of this device because it’s very similar but everything is bigger, hence the name Mega.

When we look at the two devices in depth, the differences are obvious and important to most Vapers. First the EVOD kit comes with 2 batteries but they are only 650mAh compared to the 1900mAh battery the Mega brings to the table. You definitely needed two batteries if the classic EVOD was going to be your all day vape whereas you only need the one battery with the EVOD Mega. The next big change was going from a single coil to a dual coil setup to give you double the vapor production and also a better flavor profile. The last big difference is the charging port was moved to the base on the Mega allowing it to be used as a Pass-Thru, aka you can use the device while charging it. So even though you have one battery, if you forgot to charge it at night, you can still use it when needed while charging it.

While some of the more advanced units can deliver interesting aspects like variable wattage and variable voltage, that is not what this unit does. This unit is made to be easy because it’s for entry level Vapers. If you don’t want to tweak your device endlessly while you learn about vaping and you just want to use this as an alternative to cigarettes to get started, it’s a great option. It’s not a bad thing, we just want to point out that you are getting a simple to use kit without a lot of variation but it works well at what it does.

The tank on the Kanger EVOD Mega is 2.5mL as we mentioned above. This should be enough to last most Vapers the day or days. That can obviously change based on how much you use the unit, but we do recommend you go with a lower nicotine level if you’re going to be vaping on this constantly to keep your nicotine levels down. The coils that come with the unit are rated at 1.5 Ohms and you can replace them with other coils too. We have seen 1.8 Ohms readily available and at times we have found a 0.8 Ohm replacement coil to bring the device into the realm of sub-ohming.

The tank and coil setup give the unit a nice amount of vapor productions and the flavor tastes as good as any other devices in this price range. While you can get amazing flavor with high end devices that cost as much as 10 times this, you get what you pay for and for the price, you’re getting good flavor. To get the best vapor production, you’re going to have to learn a little bit on how to draw the best for you. We find pulling with your cheeks slowly will give the best vaper production, but if you’re new to vaping, you’ll quickly learn that every Vaper had to go through the learning curve regarding vapor production. Don’t worry though because you’ll still get enough right away to satisfy your nicotine cravings but everyone wants to maximize their unit and get the best production they can out of it.

In all our experience using e-cigs in the past, we’ve had e-liquid go into our mouths more times than we’d like to admit. That was mostly early on back in 2009 and 2010 and mods weren’t available then, but you still get the occasional unit that will leak. We have not ever had a Kanger product leak for us though. So Kanger’s quality standards on this side of things is phenomenal. We’ve been using the Kanger EVOD Mega for weeks and haven’t had a single drop leak out of it or into our mouths. This is a big deal when you’re looking at lower priced products.

The only downside to the tank is filling it can require a little more precision than larger thanks, especially eye-dropped e-liquids. If you are careful though, this shouldn’t be a problem at all. Some people have complained that the drip tip can be a little loose but we didn’t notice that with the unit we had. This is also easily remedied if you want to replace it for a dollar or two with another one. So this shouldn’t be anything that holds you back from choosing this unit. Many Vapers actually choose to customize their e-cig with their favorite drip trip anyways.

You’ll also want to make sure you prime the coils while using this device as it will give you the best vaping experience from the beginning and avoid any dry hits. To do this, all you need to do is take a few draws without pushing the power button or you can simply put the liquid in and wait for a short time for it to soak in. While the waiting might be okay later on, we know when you get this that you’re going to want to use it right away, so the puff method is probably a good place to start.

We’ve mentioned the battery being a 1900mAh and we wanted to cover that a little more as well. While this is 3 times the size of the classic EVOD kit batteries, it does have the great design and look that you get with the EVOD kit in a larger size. The battery runs at 3.7 volts which is pretty standard for this class of vaporizer. The finish looks great and feels great. The production of the battery finish is top notch for the price. It feels smooth and it’s comfortable to hold. Like the classic EVOD, it’s color matching to the clearomizer and flows from top to bottom beautifully.

The power button is positioned perfectly to fit your hand and it’s easy to reach and hold during use. While the power cord is a bit short, you can use any micro-USB charging cable to charge it from the bottom and use it while charging too, which is a great feature. We tend to use our phone chargers to get the longer range while sitting at our desk.

The battery is threaded with a 510 connection so if for some reason you don’t like the clearomizer, you can find a replacement for a pretty good price. We feel that the clearomizer included is more than capable of performing to your desire though. To those new to vaping, the 510 connection has been the standard for a long time so this won’t be an odd connection to find a replacement for.

Overall, we love this device! The Kanger EVOD Mega is a best in class in our opinion. That’s not to say it’s the best unit out there by a long shot, but for entry level Vapers it is great. You also don’t have a lot of risk at around $30 for this entire starter kit. We do recommend you walk before you run with vaping, so if you are new to vaping, start with a device like this one. The box mods are great and blow massive clouds of vaper, but there is an inherent risk to them if you don’t know what you are doing when you get into building coils and matching components. You know everything in this kit was built to work together and it does that well. It also does it with ease for anyone new to vaping. This unit is also a great option for intermediate Vapers and some advanced Vapers looking for a travel kit that don’t want to bring their expensive mods and check them in or risk leaving them somewhere. So the Kanger EVOD Mega has earned ChurnMag’s seal of approval for the price range. Tell us what you think in the comments below to share the knowledge with others and be sure to check out our video review as well in 4K!

