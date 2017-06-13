The Prohibited 3rd Degree is perhaps one of the most impressive devices we have ever had the privilege of using. There is no better option for dry herb material or concentrates and certainly there isn’t a better option for a 2-in-1 device on the market. While this isn’t quite on the market yet, we were able to get a preview and Prohibited should start launching their new line of vaporizers in the next month (July 2017 to August 2017).

We’ve published a couple posts on the Prohibited 5th Degree and the Prohibited 4th Degree and those are both great devices but this is the premium device that really is the Rolls-Royce of vaporizers. So this one will cost the most of the 3 but it has the best features of all of them by a long shot.

The Prohibited 3rd Degree features Bluetooth connectivity to a multi-menu app to control the device with great precision. It can also track your puff count and much more. They will continue to build on what the app has as well we figure. This is the only device of the 3 that has a screen on it and it’s beautiful. It comes in four colors: Jade (Blue-Green), Struck (Purple), Bone (White), and Singed (Black) to match your personality and look good while doing it.

The cartridges are totally redesigned on the Prohibited 3rd Degree to be a rectangular shape and hold much more material than the other models. There is one for buds and one for concentrates. The mouthpiece is the best to use on this one as well since it comes up off the cartridge in a more unique way and is easier to maintain. The buds cartridge will hold enough to get you and your friends feeling great or it’s perfect for you to use multiple times before reloading it. The concentrates one has enough space to get all your friends high enough to reach the moon and then some (a bit of a joke obviously)! Both cartridges feature interchangeable atomizers and a vapor window and magnetic connectors as well.

The function of the device is controlled by both the touch screen and the single physical button on the device. You can adjust the settings, temperature, watts, and voltage using the screen and then when you’re ready to vape you hold the push button to activate the device. It will hold the temperature for the setting you have it on once turned on and the ring around the button will show when it’s ready. It automatically powers down after the cycle is complete. The nicest part of the screen is a small feature that would otherwise be overlooked, the battery life indicator. It shows the battery life remaining just like your cell phone would so there is no guessing like with other models and products on the market today.

This is really the most innovative product for marijuana consumption we’ve ever seen. We were huge fans of the Pax products, but this blows that away by far. The Prohibited 3rd Degree is a must have for serious vapers out there and you won’t regret purchasing it. The price hasn’t been revealed yet but we expect it to cost around $209.99.

Summary Summary This is really the most innovative product for marijuana consumption we’ve ever seen. We were huge fans of the Pax products, but this blows that away by far. The Prohibited 3rd Degree is a must have for serious vapers out there and you won’t regret purchasing it. Positives Best 2-in-1 Vaporizer

Precise Settings

Cartridge Capacity Negatives Not Available For Purchase Yet Performance 100% Cost/Value % Style/Look 98% Build Quality % Innovation 99% Overall Score 99%

Shop Best Prohibited Store Now >