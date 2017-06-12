Prohibited 4th Degree 3-in-1 Vaporizer Review

Prohibited 4th Degree Vaporizers are coming to stores soon and this brand is geared around vaping marijuana and other THC substances. It is a 3-in-1 device that brings flexibility and ease of use to a whole new level in vaporizing these substances. The Prohibited brand is just launching and expected to be online in the next month or two (July or August).

We have gotten a sneak peek of the latest devices coming from Prohibited and tried them out for ourselves and are ready to report what we found. The Prohibited 4th Degree comes in 4 color options which are Jade (Blue-Green), Bone (White), Singed (Black), and Struck (Purple) so you’ll have a decent set of options to choose from. The device itself is similar in size to a larger vape pen unit and is made to be the ultra-portable vaping solution.

The Prohibited 4th Degree has variable temperature settings, magnetic drop-in cartridges and charging functionality, and heats up incredibly fast to be ready to use right away. It also has a built-in battery that lasts longer than you’d expect for the size. You can also get 3 different cartridges for each different medium to result in the easiest to maintain device on the market like it.

The first cartridge is for flower materials so you grind it up and put it in the cartridge and slide it in and you can start vaping. This is a great one for on the go and it holds about your typical bowl. You can save the material for later after vaping and cook with it as well and enjoy it a second time. This is a huge perk that you shouldn’t overlook because it can be much stronger than you expect after you already got the intended benefit the first time.

The second cartridge is for concentrates and it uses a ceramic over to heat it without a coil to be damaged while cleaning it. This is great for shatter, wax, and oils on the go. Even though the device is smaller than their other options, using concentrates, you will be able to put more than enough in for you to reach your desired level of influence.

The last cartridge is for e-liquid and this is great for those who smoke and want to switch to vaping for all of their smoking habits. You can get a great range of e-liquids from anywhere and enjoy some of the best flavors around. You won’t be tied to a specific brand for refills with the Prohibited 4th degree since it works this way.

If you are using this device for just you and on the go, the Prohibited 4th Degree is the perfect size and the battery will last a decent amount of time. If you are looking to vape more or share with friends, then you probably want to look at the Prohibited 3rd Degree or Prohibited 5th degree to meet those needs. While this device isn’t out yet online, we expect it to run around $99.99 online and we may have a coupon that can help lower that an additional 10% once it is out in July or August. So be sure to check back and follow this post to find out when we have more details on the release and you can get your hands on one!

Lower Price Point

Easy Maintenance Negatives Smaller Capacity

Performance 94%
Style/Look 94%
Innovation 96%
Overall Score 95%

