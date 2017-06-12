Prohibited Vaporizers are the newest edition to the market to focus on supporting products that assist consumers in getting under the influence in new and better ways. These vaporizers are multi-function devices that can handle marijuana flowers and concentrates in spectacular fashion. The come in multiple colors, have a lifetime warranty, and all include magnetic cartridges that make maintenance and travel with the device a breeze. The first one we’re looking at today is the Prohibited 5th Degree Vaporizer.

The Prohibited 5th Degree which is a 3-in-1 device that features variable voltage and variable temperature settings. It has a powerful internal battery and pass-thru charging capabilities. If you’re unfamiliar with pass-thru charging, this means that you can use the device while it’s charging. This is great because often you tend to forget to charge the device after a few uses or you’ll be ready to use it and it will be dead. No one wants to them wait for it to charge, even if that’s 15 minutes to get enough of a charge, you’ll be ready immediately.

The Prohibited 5th Degree device comes in 4 color options which are black, bone, jade, and struck. The bone is a white/silver color. The jade is a bluish green color and struck is a purple color. The cartridge mouthpieces are all black and that works with any color to keep your device looking great.

The Prohibited 5th Degree comes has 3 cartridges which are large capacity to magnetically drop into the device body. The first, and most important if you ask us, cartridge is the dry herb (aka marijuana) cartridge that handles the flower products. If you pack the device tight, you can run it through a couple times before changing it out, but you can make it loose and have a better overall experience running one cycle on your buds. After you are done, you should KEEP what’s left in a separate baggy labeled ABV (Already Been Vaped) and you can cook with this product to get a second and long-lasting use out of it.

The second cartridge is for wax concentrates. This is a ceramic cartridge that will heat the wax to the right temperature and vaporize it for you at a consistent temperature setting. This is a very powerful method to get high and you should use it sparingly at first. We love the wax cartridge because unlike other ones, this doesn’t have a heating coil at the bottom that is near impossible to clean. It’s just a flat bowl that you can easily wipe out when done. This cartridge also has a dabber attachment that plugs into the wax cartridge and they snap seamlessly onto the back of the vaporizer. It has a replacement titanium heater at the bottom and it goes up to 600 degrees Celsius to be the perfect device for dabbing.

The last cartridge is for e-liquid. This can be used for nicotine products or some more liquid based cannabis products as well. So since many people that partake is THC consumption also smoke cigarettes, this allows them to switch everything to vapor and toss their lighters for good.

The Prohibited 5th Degree isn’t out quit yet but it will be hitting the market hopefully by end of July or early August. We got a sneak peek at the new devices from the manufacturer and really love what we saw. We would expect this to retail around $200 but online we would expect to be able to get it discounted for close to $150 or $160. So you may see these in stores soon, but be aware that online will be the best price point to buy it.

