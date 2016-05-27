Reuleaux RX200 Box Mod Review

The Reuleaux RX200 by Wismec is one of the hottest mods on the market right now. It’s packed with features that allow you to vape at exactly the settings you want. This device allows you to vape in variable wattage as well as various temperature control modes. If you’re looking for an advanced device that’s powerful and customizable, the Reuleaux RX200 is for you.

The Reuleaux RX 200 comes in Black, White, Matte White, and Red, and comes with one Reuleaux RX200 and 1 USB cable. Because it’s such a powerful device, it requires 3 18650 batteries. This is because it requires more power to steadily and consistently maintain the 200W high power output. The Reuleaux RX200 has a hexagonal shape, which makes it look relatively small considering that it’s housing 3 large batteries. The device itself is very smooth and has a sleek appearance, and because of its hexagonal shape, it fits perfectly in your hand. The battery door is completely magnetic, which makes changing your batteries very easy. The only downside is that there is some space between the battery door and the rest of the device, although it’s not that noticeable. The face of the device features a .69 inch OLED display, a fire button, up and down buttons, a micro USB port, and ventilation holes. The OLED display is very clear and is big enough to see, although the text could be hard to read for some users.

The RX200 is a powerful device, with an output wattage range from 1-200 Watts. It features 510 stainless steel threading with a spring connector, making it compatible with various attachments. While in temperature control mode, you can vape at temperatures ranging from 200-600 degrees Fahrenheit, and at a resistance of 0.05-1.5 ohms. In variable wattage mode, you’re able to vape at resistances ranging from .1-3.5ohms. Although it is powerful, it does have some built-in safety mechanisms to ensure that you’re vaping safely. It features a low power alert, an alert when the resistance is not within the correct range, atomizer short-circuit protection, temperature protection, an imbalanced cell alert, a charge error alert, check battery and weak battery alerts, a check USB alert, and protection from vaping for more than 10 seconds.

Another really cool feature with the RX200 is the USB port on the front of the device. By connecting the device to your computer, you’re able to update the firmware of the RX200. You can update the firmware by downloading the update installer from the Wismec website. You can also charge the batteries via the USB port, but it’s probably better to take them out and charge them with an 18650 charger.

The RX200 is able to operate in a Variable Wattage or a Temperature Control mode. The temperature control mode is tailored to what type of metal you’ll be using with the device. It has separate modes for titanium, nickel, and stainless steel. To switch between the modes, click the fire button 3 times. When in temperature control mode, press the up and down buttons to adjust the temperature. To switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius, keep scrolling with the up and down buttons and it will automatically switch over. To adjust the wattage while in temperature control mode, click the fire button 4 times. To go into stealth mode, which is where the device will operate with the screen off, hold the power and down buttons simultaneously.

While in wattage mode, you can lock the resistance by pressing the up button and the power button. To lock the wattage, press the up and down buttons. If you’d prefer the display to be flipped upside down, press the up and down buttons while the device is off. To power the device on and off, click the fire button 5 times. It’s kind of hard to memorize all these features, but after a while it becomes second nature.

To test out the RX200, I used my Herakles Plus tank with a .2 ohm 316L stainless steel coil. I set the RX200 to Temperature Control mode at 70 Watts and 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and wow, was I impressed with how it vaped. Not only did I get some pretty big clouds from this device, but I was shocked with how good the battery life on this thing is. I tend to use my mods moderately throughout the day, and I could definitely see the RX200 lasting a few days at this usage without needing a charge. One thing I noticed while carrying this thing though, is that it is pretty heavy. Although for the price and the long battery life, it’s a pretty good trade-off. With the right build and a high wattage, I can definitely see the RX200 giving off some serious clouds.

Overall, I was really impressed with the Reuleaux RX200. I found that the temperature control and variable wattage modes are really easy to use, and they give you so much freedom because of all the settings you’re able to change. With the right settings and build, this device gives off major clouds. It’s great to see a mod that gives you so much control over your vaping experience. It allows you to customize your device so it performs exactly how you want it to. However, because of the advanced features of this device, I would not recommend it to someone who’s new to vaping. This device would be best utilized by advanced vapers that understand how to regulate the temperature and wattage of the device. The Reuleaux RX200 is a versatile and powerful mod that’s available at a great price. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a multi-functional device with lots of options.

