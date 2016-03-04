Sigelei 100 Watt Plus Box Mod Review

Sigelei is an extremely well-known brand in the industry that specializes in box mods, tanks, and batteries. Today we’ll be reviewing the extremely popular Sigelei 100W Plus, which is an upgrade to the original Sigelei 100W box mod. The 100W Plus expands upon the technology of the original, while introducing new features that make it one of the most versatile and easy to use box mods out there. Some of the improvements in the new 100W Plus is the spring loaded-contact pin, the fully magnetic back plate, a new design, and smaller air vent holes on the bottom of the device.

The Sigelei 100W Plus retails for around $129.99, but make sure you head over to ChurnMag.com, because we’ve found a deal where you can get it for only $44.97. The unit comes in your choice of Black or Silver, and comes with 1 Sigelei 100W Plus variable wattage mod, one protective rubber case, and 1 user manual. It requires 2 18650 batteries, and supports flat top batteries as well. It’s made out of aluminum alloy, making it tough against wear and tear, while also keeping it fairly light, weighing in at 153 grams. Personally, I think this mod is a little heavy, but still a lot lighter than other mods I’ve tried. It’s definitely a portable size though. The edges of the device are fairly smooth and it fits in your hand nicely, but some people may not like the feel of the edges on the side of the device. The swirls on the front of the device are very attractive, but if you don’t like them, you can always use the protective rubber case to cover it, which does an excellent job of protecting it from scratches and falls. The added feature of a magnetic back plate makes changing your batteries a breeze. The magnets are extremely strong, so you’ll never have to worry about the back place falling off accidentally.

The wattage on the device ranges from 10 to 100 watts, and is very customizable. From 10 to 50 Watts, you can change the wattage in increments of .1, and from 50-100W, the wattage can be changed in 1 W increments. The Sigelei 100W Plus allows you to vape at resistances ranging from 0.15-3.0 ohms, making it a perfect mod for sub-ohm setups. Its max output is 8.5V, while its input voltage ranges from 3.2 to 3.7 Volts. One amazing feature with this device is that it’s not a variable voltage device. This is because the 100W Plus can detect the resistance of the atomizer, and will automatically use the best ideal voltage for it, which is definitely a game-changer.

The front of the device features one large button to activate the device, two smaller buttons to adjust the wattage, and a large OLED display. The OLED display measures in at about an inch long and displays the current resistance level, the voltage, the wattage, and the battery level. Personally, I think it’s the perfect size. It’s big enough to see everything, while also not being too large where it takes up too much space. However, if you wear glasses and don’t have them available, it may be a little hard to read all the numbers displayed.

The OLED display also alerts you if one of the many safety features on the device are activated. The Sigelei 100W Plus has low resistance protection, which will alert you if the build or tank attached to the device is under .15 Ohms. It also includes reverse battery protection, short circuit protection, a high temperature warning, an 8-10 second cutoff timer, and a 5 click on and off feature. It also includes low voltage protection, which will be activated when the input voltage is under 6.4 volts, as well as a high voltage warning when the input voltage is over 9.0V. It even will alert you when your batteries need to be charged, by flashing “Check Battery” on the display. I’ve noticed that it does this when your batteries get to be around 5%, which I really like because I don’t like completely exhausting my batteries. In my opinion, the Sigelei100W Plus does a great job of conserving battery life. It will go into standby mode when it’s not being used, and I’ve found that with normal use, I can go almost 2 days without recharging the 18650 sized batteries.

I’ve used the Sigelei 100W Plus with a sub-ohm built RDA and RBA and loved the vape with both. It features 510 threading with a spring-loaded copper center pin, which makes it compatible with many different setups. I usually vape with the Herakles Plus tank from Sense, which I’ve become a huge fan of. I normally have it set between 45 and 60 Watts and it gives you huge clouds every time. The Herakles Plus gives a smooth, flavorful vape every time and it works perfectly with the Sigelei 100W Plus. When I want to create my own builds, I use the Mephisto RDA by El Diablo. The Mephisto is great for those who are just learning to wrap their own coils, because the screws and holes are much bigger than other RDAs on the market. With the right build, the Mephisto RDA and the Sigelei 100W Plus creates some serious clouds. The Sigelei’s ability to automatically adjust to the ideal voltage makes it perfect for vaping with RDAs. The ohm meter on the display also lets you know exactly what resistance your build is at. Sometimes I don’t even use an ohm meter, I just screw it onto the Sigelei and see what the resistance is by looking the screen. Overall, I was extremely impressed with the performance of the Sigelei 100W Plus. It was extremely easy to use and gives off huge clouds of vapor when using a sub-ohm setup.

I would recommend the Sigelei 100W Plus to any advanced vaper or anyone looking to purchase their first box mod. The OLED display shows you everything you need to know about the status of the device, the resistance, wattage, voltage, and the battery level. The magnetic back makes changing batteries a breeze, so you’ll never be looking for a screwdriver again. Also, the variety of safety mechanisms built into the device makes vaping with the Sigelei 100W Plus safe and easy. It’s definitely worth the price for the amazing quality and performance of this device. Let us know what you think of the Sigelei 100 Watt Plus below with your own review or comments!

