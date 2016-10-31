SMOK OSUB 40W Review

SMOK is well known for their quality mods and tanks that allow you to get gigantic clouds. They recently released the OSUB 40W Kit, which is perfect for those looking for a device that’s portable enough to take anywhere. Although this mod is small, its features are advanced. It features a unique fire button as well as a powerful temperature control mode. This kit is perfect for those who are just getting into vaping, but it’s also ideal for advanced vapers who are looking for a mod that can be used for travel or on the go.

The OSUB 40W Kit is available for $59.99 and comes with one OSUB 40W temperature control mod, one Helmet Mini Tank, one 0.4ohm fused Clapton dual core, one 1.0ohm single Clapton core, 1 USB cable, 1 user’s manual, and spare parts. It comes in your choice of Black Gold, Stainless Steel, White, and Black Silver. The outside of the device is very sleek, and its size is what immediately caught my eye. I’ve never seen a temperature control mod (or any mod) that’s this small. It’s a very compact device that’s perfect for putting in your pocket or purse. It may be small, but it’s built extremely well and has a sturdy construction. Although the display is somewhat small, the OLED screen is extremely bright, which makes it very easy to read.

Instead of using a designated button to fire up the device, it has a button that’s built into the side. I was really impressed with the design on this mod. Having the fire button so easily accessible makes it easier and more comfortable to use. This is also the button that controls switching between modes, turning the device on and off, and locking the device. It’s also completely magnetic, and comes off to reveal the micro-USB port that is used to charge the device.

Buy the Smok OSub Kit for $35.02

To turn the device on, click the button 5 times. Clicking the button 5 times while it is on will either lock or unlock the device, depending on its current state. You can also hold the minus and plus buttons to toggle between the locked and unlocked modes. To power off, hold the button for 5 seconds while the device is locked. Press the power button and the minus button simultaneously to switch between wattage mode and temperature control mode. You can also adjust between hard, normal, and soft draw modes by pressing the fire button and the plus button. Pressing the power button 3 times will allow you to access a variety of menus, including: mode selection, coil material selection, draw effect, screen saver timing, the puff plan interface which shows your current puff numbers and maximum ones, screen rotation, resistance value, atomizer resistance, and power off.

The OSUB 40W has a wattage output range of 0-40W and a temperature control range of 200-600 degrees Fahrenheit. It supports nickel, titanium, and stainless steel atomizers. It also has many safety features including: overheating protection, intelligent atomizer recognition, a puff monitoring system, a 12 second cutoff time, short circuit protection, and a low battery warning.

The Helmet Mini tank works perfectly with the OSUB 40W, and uses a top airflow system, which gives you very smooth hits. It also features a U-shaped e-juice tube with a totally enclosed design which ensures that you’ll never have any leaks. It’s a top filling tank, which makes it very easy to re-fill. Re-filling this tank is a breeze due to the large opening that you put the e-liquid into. Just make sure that you fill the tank to the line on the side of the tank so you don’t accidentally over-fill it. It also has a 510 drip tip which allows you to get some big clouds with this device. Although it only holds 2mL of e-liquid, the tank is the perfect size to complement the small design of the OSUB 40W. I was honestly shocked at how much vapor I was getting from this device. I thought it might be similar to an intermediate style device, but it really gave off some big clouds.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the OSUB 40W. Its size is very impressive and makes it perfect for vapers who want a portable mod or a device for travelling. Although some vapers may prefer a mod that is capable of reaching a high wattage, I was very impressed with how powerful it is. You can really get some big clouds with this device. The unique fire button which also protects the micro-USB port is an impressive feature. This device is perfect for any vaper looking for a compact, yet powerful device.

Buy the Smok OSub Kit for $35.02

Summary Summary Its size is very impressive and makes it perfect for vapers who want a portable mod or a device for travelling. Although some vapers may prefer a mod that is capable of reaching a high wattage, I was very impressed with how powerful it is. You can really get some big clouds with this device. Positives Compact & Portable

Complete Kit

Attractive Price Point Negatives Limited Wattage

Limited Availability Performance 90% Cost/Value 94% Style/Look 94% Build Quality 96% Innovation 90% Overall Score 92%

Shop Best Smok Store Now >