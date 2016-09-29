SMOK TFV8 Review

SMOK TFV8 Review Jimmy Hafrey Performance Build Quality Style Ease of Use Value Summary: The TFV8 by SMOK is a top of the line tank that allows you to get gigantic clouds while maintaining a smooth and flavorful hit. If you're looking for a tank that will give you clouds that will make your friends jealous, check out the SMOK TFV8. 4.8

Your Rating User Rating : 5 ( 1 votes)

SMOK recently released its new tank that’s perfect for those trying to achieve the biggest clouds – the TFV8, otherwise known as the “Cloud Beast”. The TFV8 is the ultimate sub-ohm atomizer, which utilizes SMOK’s unique, patented Turbo Engines: the V8-T8 (6.6T), the V8-T6 (6.0T), the V8-Q4 (5.0T), and the V8 RBA (4.0T-X). The SMOK TFV8 kit comes with the V8-T8, V8-Q4, and V8 RBA included, while the V8-T6 can be purchased separately. If you’re looking for a high-quality tank that will give you the biggest clouds, the TFV8 is definitely worth checking out.

The TFV8 is a pretty big tank, weighing in at 74 grams, but it’s still super portable for those who like to vape on the go. It’s available in Black, Gun Color, Stainless, Gold, and Blue, so you can choose one that matches or complements your mod.

Buy the SMOK TFV8 for $26.99

The kit itself contains 1 TFV8 Cloud Beast tank, 1 V8-T8 Octuple Coil Head, 1 V8-Q4 Quadruple Coil Head, 1 V8 Exclusive Turbo RBA Head, 1 510 RDA drip tip adapter, 1 replacement glass tube, and 1 user’s manual. It also comes with some spare parts: 2 vape bands, a hex key, an extra top-fill cap, 4 extra screws, 2 extra o-rings, and a bag of cotton. The TFV8’s 510 threading ensures that you can use it with your favorite devices, and the 6 mL max capacity will keep you vaping longer before having to re-fill.

The tank itself is very sleek and all the finishes look great. In addition to this being a top-filling tank, it has a super easy to open sliding top, so you never have to worry about screwing and un-screwing the top of your tank. Just slide the top counter-clockwise, pour in your e-liquid, slide the top back on, and you’re ready to start vaping. The hole to re-fill your e-liquid is big, so you won’t have to worry about dripping some onto the side of the tank, which can be a problem with the TFV4 if you aren’t careful. The turbo boosted drip tip is really nice, but it may be a little too big for some people’s preference. However, I really liked the huge clouds it allows you to get and will continue to use it instead of using one of my many other drip tips.

The TFV8 features two turbo boosted bottom air-slots which are fully adjustable, so you can tailor your vaping experience exactly how you want it. These two bottom air slots are much bigger than the 4 smaller air slots featured on the TFV4, giving you an increased airflow of 18%. The TFV8 also increased its heating air tube to match the increased air slots for higher airflow efficiency. This heating air tube is 30% bigger than the TFV4; giving you the huge clouds you’re looking for.

SMOK refers to their coils as Turbo Engines, and for good reason. The TFV8 kit comes with the V8-T8, the V8-Q4, and the V8 RBA which allows you to try them out and see which one you like the best. The V8-T8 (6.6T) is my favorite because it gives you a very deep and rich cloud taste, while giving you gigantic clouds that will make your friends jealous. It features an octuple coil structure that measures in at 0.15 ohms. It can work anywhere between 50 and 260 watts, but for the best taste it’s recommended to be used between 120 and 180 watts. This coil really blew me away with the gigantic clouds it creates, but it still allows you to enjoy the taste of your juice with a great flavor profile.

Buy the SMOK TFV8 for $26.99

The V8-Q4 (5.0T) utilizes a quadruple coil structure and gives you a really smooth taste that’s reminiscent of using a hookah. I was really impressed with the clouds and the taste of this one, and I would recommend it to vapers who like using a coil that will give them a very smooth and satisfying hit. It registers at 0.15 ohms and can be used at 50-180 watts, with 90-150 watts being the best range for the silkiest, smoothest hits.

The V8 RBA (4.0T-X) allows you to build your own coils for the TFV8. It features an 18mm large deck, which is suitable for all different types of wires to ensure that you can create whatever type of build you desire. It comes with pre-installed Clapton dual coils which measure in at 0.28 ohms and is suggested to be used between 50 and 140 watts. The TFV8 comes with a screwdriver and a good amount of cotton so you can begin vaping with it right away. Be careful, as the screws on this are very small. However, if you do accidentally lose one of the screws, the TFV8 comes with 4 extras which I really appreciate. If you want to create your own build, it’s very easy to do so, as there are two holes on each post, which make it very easy to screw your coils in. With any device that allows you to create your own build, please make sure you know what you’re doing prior to wrapping your coils and inserting them into the posts. When used correctly, this RBA is awesome and allows you to get some gigantic clouds which are tailored to your own specific preferences.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the TFV8 and it has solidified itself as my new go-to tank. I was very happy that they included three of their Turbo Engines because it gives you a lot of variety and allows you to use your new tank in a variety of different ways. The vapor payoff on this thing is extreme! I honestly couldn’t believe the size of the clouds I was producing with this tank. The hits are very smooth and it allows you to enjoy your favorite e-liquids with the utmost power. I would suggest using this with a mod that is capable of getting up to at least 200W so you can enjoy the power that comes with the TFV8. If you’re looking for a tank that’s top of the line and will get you gigantic clouds that will make all your friends jealous, the TFV8 by SMOK is definitely worth checking out.

Buy the SMOK TFV8 for $26.99

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Email address: