V2 Pro Series 3x Review

V2 recently released three new vaporizers to their V2 Pro series of devices. The V2 Series 3x vaporizer kit expands upon the technology of the Series 3, but with advanced features and performance. This device is perfect for those looking for something compact enough to be taken anywhere. It’s also extremely versatile, in that you can vape various mediums with this device. Its compact size and high performance makes this great for anyone who’s constantly on the go or looking for a reliable travel device.



The Series 3x vaporizer kit is available for pre-order on the V2 website for $89.99. It comes with one Series 3x vaporizer, one S3 sub-ohm liquid cartridge, one S3X liquid cartridge, interchangeable atomizers, a USB charger, a wall adapter, and a user’s manual. The kit is available in two color options: charcoal and gun metal.

One great thing about this kit is that a wall adapter is included, unlike the original Series 3 kit. It also allows you to use various atomizers to customize your vaping experience, something that the original Series 3 did not allow you to do. The interchangeable atomizers come in 0.9 ohm, 1.2 ohm, and 1.5 ohm, giving it universal e-liquid compatibility. The ceramic heater delivers maximum vapor with a clean, rich flavor. It also produces some huge clouds.





The Series 3x has definitely taken into consideration what advanced vapers want out of a device. Their e-liquid cartridges are completely re-designed and feature an adjustable ring that allows you to have full control over the airflow. It also includes variable voltage and temperature settings, something that the original Series 3 did not have. It’s great to see features like this included in such a compact device. It also includes a motion-activated LED battery sensor that shows you how much battery life is remaining. It also features a magnetic charger, so you’ll never have to worry about your device being damaged if it’s accidentally pulled off the charger.

The Series 3x vaporizer will be for sale starting in Spring 2017. Make sure to pre-order your device so you can save $10 off the listing price. If you’re looking for a versatile device with variable voltage and temperature control capabilities, look no further than the V2 Series 3x vaporizer kit.

