V2 Pro Series 7x Review

V2 just announced the new Series 7x, which offers the mobility and power of the Series 7, but with a ton of new features. The original Series 7 allows you to vape with 3 different mediums, but it didn’t always appeal to advanced vapers that were looking for more options. The V2 Pro Series 7x introduces a longer battery life and advanced cartridges that allow you to vape more of your favorite products with more power, making it perfect for those who are looking for an advanced device.

The V2 Pro Series 7x is available for $159.99 and is currently available in your choice of Charcoal or Crimson. It comes with one V2 Pro Series 7x vaporizer, cartridges to vape your favorite mediums with, a USB charger, and a user’s manual. A special dabber cartridge allows you have more versatility while vaping wax concentrates, while the dry herb oven is now 25% larger so you can extend your herb experience. The wax cartridges also feature a quartz oven, which is ideal for heating your concentrates to the ideal vaping temperature. It also has a 28% more powerful battery than the original Series 7, which will keep you vaping longer without having to re-charge.

The Series 7x also has Bluetooth capability and also features indicators on the device that buzz and vibrate to alert you to any changes or status updates. It also includes a motion-activated LED battery sensor that shows you just how much power is remaining by simply shaking the device. When you do have to re-charge, it charges much faster than the original Series 7.

If you’re looking for a device that will allow you to vape a variety of mediums with one device, the Series 7 is definitely worth checking out. It’s currently available to order on the V2 website and will be released in April of 2017.

