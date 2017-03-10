V2 Pro Series 9 Review

V2 Pro Series 9 Review Jimmy Hafrey Performance Build Quality Style Ease of Use Value Summary: V2 just released the Series 9 vaporizer that allows you to enjoy your favorite dry herb and concentrates with one device. It features a touch-screen app that allows you to change the voltage and temperature easily. It also features an extended battery life and advanced cartridge technology. 4.6

Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes)

V2 has recently released three new vaporizers in their Pro line of devices. The V2 Pro Series 9 expands upon the technology of the new Series 7x, but includes a variety of different features that appeal to advanced vapers. This device is capable of vaporizing a variety of different mediums, including dry herbs, and wax concentrates. It also gives you lots of flexibility with how you want to vape, and allows you to customize the voltage and temperature to your liking.

Buy the V2 Pro Series 9 for $188.99

The V2 Pro Series 9 is available on the V2 website for $209.99. The kit comes with one Series 9 vaporizer, cartridges, a USB charger, a wall adapter, and a user’s manual. The Series 9 comes in your choice of Charcoal or Crimson, and we expect them to be releasing more color options in the future. The body of the device is very sleek and features a unique mouthpiece that allows the ultimate comfort while vaping. It also features a touch-screen app and is Bluetooth compatible, so you are able to change the voltage, temperature, air-flow, and cut-off time with ease. The charger is also completely magnetic and it features an extended battery life to keep you vaping longer.

The cartridges for the Series 9 are extremely advanced and heat any type of medium to the optimal vaping temperature. The cartridges are much bigger than the original Series 7 cartridges, so you’ll be able to enjoy more of your favorite products without having to re-fill all the time. Their re-imagined cartridge construction features a window that allows you to see just how much vapor is filling inside the device. The Series 9 gives you extremely large clouds that are on par with most mod style devices that are on the market. They also have replaceable atomizers for sale so you can extend the life of your cartridges.

The V2 Pro Series 9 is a revolutionary device that utilizes current technology to enhance your vaping experience. If you’re looking for a versatile device that will allow you to enjoy your favorite herbs and concentrates, look no further than the V2 Pro Series 9.

Buy the V2 Pro Series 9 for $188.99

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Email address: