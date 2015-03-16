If you were a fan of the Vamo V2, prepare to be amazed by the newer Vamo V3 device. Even if you are a Vamo rookie, this mod will quickly become one of your all time favorites after you see it in action. It comes packed with cutting edge features like an automatic cut off timer, a digital screen display to monitor battery charge and temperature, and best of all, it’s affordable!

First Impressions

At first glance, this mod is sleek and beautiful. The body has a nice stainless finish and the screen is easy to read. While it doesn’t include batteries, you can use standard 18350 and 18650 batteries so there is sufficient battery power to last you for a full day of vaping. Voltage can be set from 3-6 and wattage ranges from 3 to 5 watts.

The Vamo V3 doesn’t come with a tank, but that actually could be a benefit because you can add on your favorite clearomizer that you probably already have at home. The V3 is compatible with numerous 510 tanks, but I tested it with my Vivi Nova clearomizer. The kit does come with a charger, but it really isn’t very well made. For the price on the Vamo V3, you really can’t complain about a subpar charger. Since you are charging up standard 18350 and 18650 batteries, you can just use a charger from a different brand if the Vamo model bothers you.

Pros and Cons

The Vamo V3 is a third generation device so it’s been through plenty of improvements along the way. You can see that the brand has stepped it up with this device with a better screen and more customization in power. Because you can customize your voltage and wattage levels, you won’t have as many problems with overheating, leaking clearomizers, or short circuiting.

One of the major advantages to this device is the price. It’s really a steal for the customization options you get and while it doesn’t come with a tank or batteries, those are easily available and you might already have them at home if you are a regular vaper.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Vamo V3 is a solid choice for the advanced vaper that wants variable voltage and variable wattage at an affordable price. If you don’t mind buying your batteries and tanks separately, then this could be a perfect fit for you!