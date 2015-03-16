If you are looking for a variable voltage mod to give you more vaping power from your favorite clearomizers, then the Vamo V5 mod might just be what you’ve been searching for. I’ve tried a lot of mods in the past year, but the Vamo V5 stands heads above the competition. The Vamo V5 comes after a long string of innovations. It combines all the best features from the V2 and V3 into one mod that offers incredible vape power.

How it Works

The Vamo V5 is nicely designed and you can pick from black chrome or stainless finishes. It’s a very reasonably priced mod considering that it offers variable voltage and variable wattage options. This mod operates with a standard 18650 battery. Plus it has a great horizontal OLED screen in a sleek blue color. After playing with the Vamo V5, I found that it was pretty easy to operate. Just press the large button 5 times to turn it on or off.

When you want to display the voltage, press down the – button for 3-4 seconds. For the resistance functions, press and hold the + button for 3-4 seconds. Using the + and – buttons, you can manipulate the voltage in 0.1 increments or change the wattage in 0.5 increments. When you press both the + and – buttons simultaneously, you can navigate through the menu to see the rest of the settings.

Pros and Cons

One of the big advantages with the Vamo V5 is the battery protection feature. It is has a built in control that will monitor your resistance and guard against a surge that could ruin your device. This little feature could ultimately save you a lot of money and hassle by keeping your mod operating within safe limits.

Like any device, there are a few downsides to the Vamo V5 as well. This mod has an ego threaded connection along with a recessed 510 connection. Vamo devices have a reputation for having 510 connections that just aren’t secure, but there is a way around this problem. The best approach is to buy a tank airflow controller piece to attach to your battery before you attach your clearomizer tank. This will add airflow options to increase the resistance and give you an overall better vape.

In terms of performance, the Vamo V5 is far superior to many mods out there. It was a highly anticipated APV and it has certainly met the expectations of the vapers that were waiting anxiously for it to become available. While this mod isn’t a good choice for new vapers, it’s going to be perfect for those that have been vaping for a good long while and want to take things to the next level.

Final Thoughts

With variable voltage and variable wattage, the Vamo V5 is a powerful mod that will give you a fully customized vape. If you want a device that offers more options for a one of a kind vape, this is it. It’s easy to operate and delivers big clouds of vapor with each puff. All things considered, I highly recommend this mod to any experienced vaper that wants to take a step out into the world of APV’s.