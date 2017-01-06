Vapor2 Trinity Review

The Vapor 2 Trinity is an extremely portable device that also doubles as a sub-ohm vape. Its durable construction and extremely portable size makes it perfect for those looking for something that can be taken anywhere, without sacrificing power. Although it’s pretty compact, this device gives off major clouds and is perfect for beginners or advanced vapers looking for a perfect travel option.

The Vapor 2 Trinity starter kit is available on the V2 website for $89.95. It comes with one tank, one battery, one 0.8ohm coil, one 1.2ohm coil, a USB charger, and a user’s manual. The first thing that caught my eye about this kit is that the device itself is extremely compact. It’s similar in size to the SMOK OSUB Mini. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and is great for those looking for a device that would easily fit in their pocket. This is definitely a portable device.

Despite it being so compact, the 0.69 inch OLED screen on the front of the device is easy to read. It shows you the wattage, voltage, resistance, and the battery level. It also features plus and minus buttons on the top of the device so you can easily change between different settings. The Trinity also features a micro USB port on the front of the device that allows you to charge the 1200 mAh battery. I’ve found that this battery lasts a long time, so you can easily vape all day without constantly having to re-charge. It also will automatically turn itself off after 30 minutes of non-use, which saves the battery life dramatically.

The Trinity is capable of operating between 5 and 40 Watts, and also features a temperature control mode where it is capable of reaching temperatures ranging from 200 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. In terms of resistance, the Trinity can handle 0.2-3.0ohms while in bypass mode and 0.1-1.2ohms while in temperature control mode. It has 5 different settings: Ni200, Titanium, SS316, power mode, and bypass mode which can be accessed by pressing the “-“ button and the fire button for 2 seconds. It also features a variety of safety features including: short circuit protection, low voltage protection, overheating protection, overcurrent protection, and an overtime vaping warning.

The Trinity tank is made of Pyrex and is the perfect size for such a compact device. It can hold 2mL of e-liquid, which is enough to keep you vaping comfortably throughout the day. It features an easy top-fill design, where you twist off the drip tip to reveal the holes to drip e-liquid into. The holes are pretty big, but be careful if you’re using a large e-liquid dropper so you don’t spill any on the side of the device. It also features an adjustable bottom airflow that can be adjusted to your liking with the metal ring on the bottom of the tank. The Trinity tank also features e-liquid holes that can be closed while the device is not in use or while re-filling it with e-liquid.

The Trinity comes with 2 different coils to get you started, a 0.8ohm coil and 1.2ohm coil. The 0.8ohm coil works best between 15 and 35 Watts, while the 1.2ohm coil works best between 20 and 40 Watts. You can also purchase a 0.5ohm coil on the V2 website if you’re looking to get even bigger clouds with this device. The 0.5ohm coil works best between 10 and 30 Watts. The variety of coils allows you to use various e-liquids and if perfect for those who are just getting into sub-ohm vaping. Since it is sub-ohm compatible, it makes this device perfect for more advanced vapers who are looking for a travel device or a portable mod that they can carry with them easily throughout the day.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the Trinity starter kit. It comes with everything you need to start vaping, which is a huge plus because most sub-ohm set-ups require you to buy each part individually. It’s also great that they give you two different coils so you can try them both out and see which one works best for you. One of the best things about this device is its size. It’s so compact that you can take it virtually anywhere and it’s so easy to store it in your pocket without it weighing you down. Despite its small size, the OLED display is crystal clear so you can view and change the settings with ease. What really blew me away was the clouds this device produces. On first glance, you wouldn’t think such a small device could produce such big clouds, but the Trinity definitely delivers. If you’re a beginner or intermediate vaper, this device is perfect for those who are looking for a temperature control or sub-ohm device. Its power and size also makes it a perfect travel option for more advanced vapers. If you’re looking for an affordable device that can create huge clouds, while being completely portable, the Trinity starter kit by Vapor 2 is definitely worth checking out.

