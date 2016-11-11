VaporFi VAIO 75 Review

VaporFi is well-known for their variety of devices and their huge e-liquid selection. They’ve recently been focusing on expanding their selection of advanced devices, and we’re really impressed with what they’ve came out with. Our team recently reviewed the VEX 150 temperature control mod, where you can read the full review here. We just got the VAIO 75 temperature control mod and was blown away by its performance. It’s available on the VaporFi website for $129.99 and comes with a tank, unlike the VEX150.

The VAIO 75 is available in your choice of black or stainless steel and comes with one VAIO 75 temperature control mod, one 3.5mL built-in tank, a mouthpiece, a 0.25ohm Notch atomizer, a SS316 0.5ohm atomizer, one tank connector, a USB cable, and a user’s manual. This kit does not come with a battery installed, so you will have to purchase one 18650 battery to begin using your new device.

The body of the device is extremely sleek and smooth. The first thing that caught my eye was how compact this device is when using the built-in tank. Because the tank is built-in, it saves a lot of room which makes this mod perfect for those looking for a portable device that can easily fit in your pocket. The 0.96” OLED screen on the front is extremely easy to read and features a stacked configuration like the VEX150. This stacked configuration makes it easier to read and change your settings, since you can look at the device from the front and not have to worry about turning it on its side. It also has a USB port on the side of the device which allows you to charge your battery. Although I tend to go for devices that use at least two 18650 batteries, the battery life on this device is very good. This device also operates as a pass-through, although it will take longer to charge your battery if you decide to use it while it’s charging.

I was really blown away with the built-in tank. Not only is it protected within the device, but it also has windows on the side of the device so you can see just how much e-liquid is left. It also has 5 customizable air holes on the top so you can customize your vaping experience exactly how you want it. The mouthpiece is perfect for those who don’t like those huge drip tips. It’s also top filling, which makes it extremely easy to re-fill without having to worry about any leaks. If you decide you want to connect your own tank to this device, it comes with a tank connector which allows you to do so.

This mod allows you to vape at a wattage range of 1-75 Watts and a temperature range of 200-600 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a resistance range of 0.15-3.5ohm and a temperature control resistance range of 0.05-1.0ohm, making this device perfect for sub-ohm vaping. It has 4 modes: variable wattage, Ni200, temperature control mode, and bypass mode and also features 3 memory settings. It also features a variety of safety settings, including: over-charging protection, over-current protection, and high current protection to ensure that you’ll be vaping safely with this device.

When you first use your device, make sure that you prime the coils before use. You can do this easily by unscrewing your atomizer and dripping a few drops of e-liquid directly onto the atomizer head. Then you just need to fill the device with e-liquid, set it aside for a few minutes, and you’re ready to start vaping. I was seriously impressed with the clouds I got from this device. Some users think that only large tanks can get huge clouds of vapor, but the VAIO 75 definitely proves that theory wrong. The built-in tank makes it perfect for travel, although it is slightly heavier than some of my other devices. I was very impressed with the taste and vapor production on this device, and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for an advanced device that comes with everything you need to start vaping.

Overall, the VAIO 75 temperature control mod exceeded my expectations. I wasn’t sure what to expect from a device with a built-in tank, but I was blown away when I saw its vapor production. Its stacked configuration allows you to easily see and adjust your settings without turning the device onto its side. The tank being built-in allows you to have a device that is compact and ready to take anywhere. Because it’s built-in, the tank is protected from any drops and falls, unlike other set-ups where the tank is exposed. This kit is perfect for those looking for a complete set-up or for advanced vapers looking for a travel device. The VAIO 75 is customizable yet easy to use, making it a device that is definitely worth checking out.

Vapor Production

Stacked Display Negatives Only 75 Watts

Limited Color Options

