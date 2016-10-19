VaporFi VEX 150 Review

VaporFi is a brand that’s known for their quality devices and customizable e-liquid selection. They just released the VEX 150, which is a temperature control mod that’s compatible with all your favorite tanks and RDAs. The VEX 150 is available on the VaporFi website for $129.99 and is available in black or stainless steel. You can also purchase a silicone case to protect your device for $7.99. The silicone cases are available in black, blue, clear, red, pink, and green. I’d recommend getting a case to help protect your new device from any bumps or falls. The silicone case allows you to maintain a solid grip on the device, and for $7.99 it’s definitely a steal.

The device itself has a super sleek finish and fits perfectly in your hand. I was extremely impressed with its size. This is one of the smallest 150 Watt mods I’ve seen, which makes it perfect for people who want a mod that is totally portable. It’s also very lightweight compared to other mods in this wattage range. I was surprised by how light it was, even with the two 18650 batteries in it. Another cool feature about the body of the device is that the battery door is a swinging hinge on the bottom. The hinge also has positive and negative etching on it to prevent the reversing of polarity. It also secures much more firmly than a magnetic battery door. If you want to charge your batteries via USB, the VEX 150 includes a micro-USB port on the side of the device. The VEX 150 can operate as a pass through, meaning you can use it while it’s charging. Although this is a very convenient feature, it does slow down the charge time considerably.

The front of the VEX 150 features a 0.96 inch OLED with a very bright display. The first thing that caught my eye when I turned on the VEX 150 is that instead of having to turn the mod on its side to read it, the VEX 150 has everything conveniently displayed in a stacked configuration. I like this a lot better, as I feel that it utilizes more of the display area, making it easier to read. The extremely bright display allows you to clearly see the current settings, even in direct sunlight.

This device is super powerful, with a wattage range of 1-150 Watts and a temperature range of 200-600 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a 0.1-3.5 ohm resistance range and a 0.05-1.5ohm temperature control resistance range, making it perfect for sub-ohm vaping. I paired this device with the SMOK TFV8 at 0.15ohms and it allowed me to get some huge clouds.

The VEX 150 supports high wattage demand while ensuring the utmost safety thanks to its consistent proprietary chip-set. Even when I turned it up to 150 Watts, there were no drop offs. Its temperature control setting allows you to vape with Kanthal, Ni200, stainless steel, and titanium coils with ease. To get into temperature control mode, press the fire button 3 times and choose between the different modes using the + and –buttons. Once you’ve chosen the correct mode, the temperature is then easily adjustable by using the same + and – buttons. While Nickel coils have their own designated mode, you will need to adjust the temperature and wattage manually for all other types of atomizers. The VEX 150 also includes 3 different memory modes, so you can access your favorite settings quickly and easily.

To keep you vaping safely, the VEX 150 comes with many built-in safety features including reverse polarity protection, over-discharge protection, over-charging protection, over current protection, and a 10 second cutoff time for the fire button. It also has a handy keylock feature and also allows you to operate it in stealth mode.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the VEX 150. It performs great and has no drop-offs when using it at a high wattage. The stacked display configuration makes it extremely easy to read, unlike some other devices I’ve tried. Its size makes it perfect for those who are on the go and don’t want to carry around a large and heavy device. This device is powerful, yet small enough to carry with you wherever you go, and the hinged battery door ensures that your batteries are always safely housed within the device. If you’re looking for a powerful temperature control mod that’s portable and easy to operate, the VEX 150 by VaporFi is definitely worth checking out.

Summary It performs great and has no drop-offs when using it at a high wattage. The stacked display configuration makes it extremely easy to read, unlike some other devices I've tried. Its size makes it perfect for those who are on the go and don't want to carry around a large and heavy device. Positives Powerful Box

Stacked Screen

Temperature Control Negatives Limited Color Options

Batteries Not Included Performance 97% Cost/Value 92% Style/Look 90% Build Quality 98% Innovation 92% Overall Score 94%

