After trying out the original Spinners this past year, I was really excited to try the new Spinner 2 when it was released. I’ve been a huge fan of my Spinner batteries and after using them for months, I found that they were still charging quickly and holding their charge four hours. While some people have complained that the original Spinner batteries didn’t age well, that wasn’t the case for me. Anyhow, I finally got the chance to try the Spinner 2 and I wanted to share my thoughts on the new and updated Spinner and how it compares to the original version.

First Impressions

When my new Spinner 2 arrived, I was immediately impressed with the packaging. Instead of coming in a plastic sleeve, it was actually packaged in a nice box. The battery is 1600 mAh and it’s noticeably thicker than the Spinner 1, which was only a 1300 mAh device. The design was also improved with the Spinner 2 and it has a nice embossed finish and a raised triangular button with changing colors to indicate the battery charge. When you order the Spinner 2, you can pick from 12 colors and I think they have some great options. The colors are deep, rich and just overall really attractive.

How it Works

To activate the battery, you click it five times. It lights up white to indicate a 60-100% charge, blue to show a 30-60% charge, and orange if your charge is less than 30%. The automatic cutoff time is set to around eight seconds. I found that it takes 5-6 hours to get the battery fully charged, but since it is a 1600 mAh device, it will provide you with plenty of power to vape all day without stopping to recharge.

Another thing I noticed right away is the change to the spin dial. It’s much more ergonomic and it clicks when you spin it. Overall, I felt that it was much easier to set and it feels sturdier so I think it will last far longer than the Spinner 1.

The Spinner 2 is a variable voltage device, meaning you can adjust the voltage to give you a more customized vape. There are four voltage settings – 3.3, 3.8, 4.3, and 4.8. As you click the spinner on the tip around, it changes the voltage settings. It’s easy to see what your settings are and they lock securely in place.

Pros and Cons

There are some features that I really love on the Spinner 2, but there are a few downsides as well. First and foremost, I love the new design. From a purely aesthetic perspective, I think this device is a homerun. It’s beautiful and comfortable to hold and use. In terms of functionality, it vapes really nice. It gives you a ton of vapor and a good smooth draw. In fact, I could feel the power as soon as I took my first draw. I got a lot of vapor with very little effort. Another nice perk is the 1 year quality warranty.

There are a few drawbacks to the Spinner 2 and I feel they are worth a mention if they are slight. Maybe I had some unrealistic expectations after loving the Spinner 1 so much, but I felt a little let down by the Spinner 2 because honestly, it’s not that much more advances than the original. While the voltage options increased from 3.3 to 4.8 volts, I think they could have pushed it a little further and offered a little more power. It would have been nice to have a variable wattage option too. For me, that would have been the key to put this one on the top of my personal favorites.

Final Thoughts

The Spinner 2 is a nice upgrade from the original Spinner. It has an improved design and makes variable voltage easy for the first timer. In terms of vapor, this model is a win with powerful vapor clouds and excellent battery life. While this is a great battery, I don’t necessarily think you need to rush out and upgrade if you are happy with the original Spinner. But if you haven’t tried Spinner, spend the extra money for the Spinner 2 because it does offer a better overall experience.

