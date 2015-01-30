10 Reasons Why Guys Hate Girls Who Smoke
If you are hoping to land your dream guy anytime in the near future, you’ve got to quit smoking. Cigarettes are a major turn off and most men tend to avoid girls that smoke. When a man spots a beautiful girl on a crowded street, his interest might be immediately peaked. But then as soon as he spots the cigarette in her hand, he just keeps walking. Here are 10 common reasons why men hate it when girls smoke.
1. She Smells Bad
Men want a woman that smells nice. That’s why the perfume business is so huge! Unfortunately, there is no amount of perfume that can cover up the stench of cigarette smoke. It clings to your skin, your nails, and especially your hair.
2. She Tastes Horrible
Kissing a smoker is a lot like licking an ashtray. Most men just won’t do it. Guys want their girls to have fresh breath so you need to avoid cigarettes at all costs.
3. Her Teeth Are Yellow
Nothing is worse than a drop dead gorgeous girl with yellow teeth. Even if you are beautiful and a guy finds you attractive, your smoker’s smile will be a dead giveaway that you are a tobacco user.
4. She Looks Old
Smoking makes you age faster. You’ll get wrinkles, bags under your eyes, and thinning hair. It’s just generally unattractive. If you want to look young and radiant, you have to ditch the cigarettes ASAP.
5. That Smoker’s Cough!
That horrible, rattling smoker’s cough is just gross. Why would any guy want to make out with a girl after she coughs up half of her lungs? The good news is that if you quit smoking, the cough will disappear pretty quickly.
6. No Self Respect
Most men want a woman that takes care of her body. If you smoke, it shows that you don’t have much self respect and you certainly don’t care about your health.
7. She is Always Busy Smoking
Women who smoke spend a lot of time tied to their cigarettes. Nothing ruins a date faster than when the girl has to step outside every hour to smoke a cigarette. He doesn’t want to compete with your smoking habit so kick it to the curb now.
8. Her Car Smells Unbearable
Men hate it when a girl has a filthy, smelly car and that’s a given if you smoke. Even if you aren’t smoking in your vehicle, the smell is still lingering there because it’s stuck on you.
9. You Can’t Take Her Home to Meet the Parents
When a guy imagines the girl that he will take home to meet mom, he isn’t picturing a smoker. You will definitely make a bad first impression on the parents if you meet them with a cigarette between your teeth.
10. Not Wife Material
While a lot of men are not looking for a serious relationship, in the back of their minds, they do think about the future. A smoker is definitely not going to be wife material so if you do want to settle down, you need to think about how cigarettes are getting in the way of your goal. Men don’t want to date smokers, much less marry them.
[vapeguide]
What utter marketing bullshit. Vaping can never replace the sex appeal of smoking. Many men are turned on by girls who smoke because they are generally more passionate and sexier than non-smokers or “vapers”.
False. It is not 1950 anymore, and only trashy men think smoking is in any way attractive.
So true, I can’t date women who smoke because they’ll always be up another guys ass asking him for cigarettes, once had a smoker chick leave me on the first date for a guy who had cigarettes, not kidding.
Probably one of the most sexiest things I’ve ever read
We did this from both perspectives. https://www.churnmag.com/features/guys-10-reasons-why-ladies-hate-smokers/
yeah, bc everything I do is valued by how a man might perceive. how dare I do something that a man doesnt like!
That’s not really the point of the article but thanks for your comment. Glad to have you here.
Don’t know if she saw your comment Jimmy Hafrey….I think she went out for a smoke.
nice one
Buddy.. get this straight in your stupid head.. girls who smoke do have self respect and they don’t smell bad.. and another thing same goes with the boys and they go through the same pros and cons but they do turn me on at times so as a girl who smokes ,i will say get your facts right
Have you never been in love? When a guy loves a girl, he’ll forgive a lot worse things than smoking. There are quite a few girls who are so attractive that most guys helplessly fall in love with them in the first half hour after meeting them, and those girls may smoke all they want without diminishing their appeal in any appreciable way.
Suppose you wrote a column called, why guys hate girls who are ugly, or girls who are stupid, or socially awkward. See, those positions would have been inherently cruel, but also accurate. But it is empirically false that guys do not hate otherwise attractive girls who smoke. That doesn’t happen, or if it has happened to you you’re short a basic understanding of sexual attraction. Or you’re utterly psycho nuts in your aversion to smoking.
One day I’m going to catch you writing a blog post called, “Why people hated Winston Churchill,” and it will be because he had yellow teeth and smelled like stale tobacco smoke. The first rule of being an effective writer is that what you write must be true. Not what you wish were true.
You won’t catch us writing that 😉 We just wanted to share this perspective related to vaping.
Honestly, the points made in this article are pretty accurate; e.i. 1, 2, 5, and 8 I agree with 100%. My ex didn’t really admire the fact I smoke and would constantly mention I smell like an “ashtray”. My go to response, “Of course I do. I just smoked.” So, in closing either find a guy who also smokes (you both won’t even notice the ashtray sip you swap) or one who understands it. Also, a dandy tip is brush your fucking teeth after smoking… I noticed they are less likely to complain if the ashtray tongue you have tastes like mint as well. 😂😂