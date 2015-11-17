13 Celebs That Love Vaping with Mods in 2015
Vaping has finally become mainstream and these days you can spot vapers in malls, parks, beaches, and bars. In recent months, there has even been a flurry of celebrity sightings in vape shops. Here are 13 celebs that have ditched smoking and started vaping in 2015.
Norman Reedus
Women love him and zombies fear him, but cigarettes have been a part of Norman Reedus’ bad boy image for years. Fortunately, “The Walking Dead” superstar has decided to try vaping to help him kick the tobacco habit. Photos recently emerged after he was spotted in a vape shop stocking up on eliquid. His flavor of choice? Mother’s Milk.
Dave Grohl
Rock fans know Dave Grohl best as lead singer of the Foo Fighters and the former drummer for Nirvana. He’s also a major fan of vaping! A fan snapped this photo recently when he stopped in at a Canadian vapor store to buy a new EMOW Mega.
Big Show
This WWE superstar can’t get enough of his favorite vapes. He’s often seen with a vape pen hanging from a lanyard around his neck and some fans report that he often vapes on set at WWE events.
Dave Navarro
Dave Navarro rose to fame in the band Jane’s Addiction and later was involved with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. After years of tobacco use, Navarro opted to start vaping to help him quick smoking. He vaped for four months and lowered his nicotine levels along the way and today, he is completely nicotine-free!
Katy Perry
Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Katy Perry is a pop culture icon these days. In 2015, she has been spotted vaping on multiple occasions with her favorite purple Ego Twist.
Leonardo di Caprio
Leo has been a heartthrob for years now, but a lot has changed since his days acting in the movie “Titanic”. He traded his cigarette habit for an ecig a long time ago, but recent photos show that he has moved up from a cigalike to a much bigger mod.
Jack Black
Our favorite comedian is also a vape fan and he is even kind enough to pose for photos when he drops into random vape shops. According to reports on Reddit, Black recently stopped by a vape store to get a brand new Provari mod. Nice choice!
Aiden Turner
Best known for his feature role in “The Hobbit”, Aiden Turner stays tobacco free with help from his mod. There are dozens of photos online where you can see Turner puffing away on his Eleaf iStick while filming.
Samuel L. Jackson
No small cigalikes will do for this superstar. Samuel L. Jackson goes for the huge mods with massive cloud power, as you’ll see in this photo he posted on Twitter earlier in 2015.
Katherine Heigl
Good news! The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star is still vaping! Heigl once told David Letterman that she used ecigs to stop smoking and demonstrated with a cigalike. Now she is using something a little more powerful and seems to be enjoying her vape progress.
Willie Nelson
No cigalikes here! Willie Nelson has a “go big or go home” attitude towards everything he does and vaping is no exception. In this photo, he is showing off his Vapir NO2, a massive mod that gives him big clouds all day long.
John Cusack
Cusack has starred in dozens of movies over the years and he is one of Hollywood’s most legendary actors. These days, he is frequently spotted vaping both on and off set.
Laura Prepon
Vaping might have been a far-fetched dream in the 70’s, but this star of “That 70s Show” still enjoys blowing big clouds. She was recently spotted sampling flavors and seemed excited to find a new liquid to use in her current setup.
Have you spotted more celeb vapers? Give us the scoop in the comments!
Think thats just S.L Jacksons lightsaber from the movies.
also Willie N is vaping something else..something green
I’ve seen Richard Hammond of top gear fame using an eGo style mod with a t3 tank.
Um, the picture of Samuel L. Jackson is a picture of him holding the lightsaber he used in Star Wars.
Proof it’s really the lightsaber:
Then explain how the top looks like a tank, and did you ever think that it could be a mod, made to look like it? It looks a lot like a modded Innokin iTaste 134 to me.
That is true, but: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=207&v=kSVQtlQtxCs
Michelle Rodriguez also vapes hard.
Don’t forget about Eddie Van Halen!
Yeah… That Nelson’s Vapir is completely for different kind of “clouds”.
Guys sam Jackson is not holding a vape mod lol
Wrestling legends Rey mysterio and Konnan are huge vapers.
Well I Love the Music of Dave Grohl, The Movies of John Cusack and Norman Reedus is Just Freakin’ Hot, So I Guess I’d probably pick Wille Nelson…He has to have some knowledge to pass along at his advanced age and he’s such a cool down to earth kinda guy!
Yep, pretty sure Nelson’s “mod” takes wax, oil and herb.