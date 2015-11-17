13 Celebs That Love Vaping with Mods in 2015

Vaping has finally become mainstream and these days you can spot vapers in malls, parks, beaches, and bars. In recent months, there has even been a flurry of celebrity sightings in vape shops. Here are 13 celebs that have ditched smoking and started vaping in 2015.

Norman Reedus

Women love him and zombies fear him, but cigarettes have been a part of Norman Reedus’ bad boy image for years. Fortunately, “The Walking Dead” superstar has decided to try vaping to help him kick the tobacco habit. Photos recently emerged after he was spotted in a vape shop stocking up on eliquid. His flavor of choice? Mother’s Milk.

Dave Grohl

Rock fans know Dave Grohl best as lead singer of the Foo Fighters and the former drummer for Nirvana. He’s also a major fan of vaping! A fan snapped this photo recently when he stopped in at a Canadian vapor store to buy a new EMOW Mega.

Big Show

This WWE superstar can’t get enough of his favorite vapes. He’s often seen with a vape pen hanging from a lanyard around his neck and some fans report that he often vapes on set at WWE events.

Dave Navarro

Dave Navarro rose to fame in the band Jane’s Addiction and later was involved with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. After years of tobacco use, Navarro opted to start vaping to help him quick smoking. He vaped for four months and lowered his nicotine levels along the way and today, he is completely nicotine-free!

Katy Perry

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Katy Perry is a pop culture icon these days. In 2015, she has been spotted vaping on multiple occasions with her favorite purple Ego Twist.

Leonardo di Caprio

Leo has been a heartthrob for years now, but a lot has changed since his days acting in the movie “Titanic”. He traded his cigarette habit for an ecig a long time ago, but recent photos show that he has moved up from a cigalike to a much bigger mod.

Jack Black

Our favorite comedian is also a vape fan and he is even kind enough to pose for photos when he drops into random vape shops. According to reports on Reddit, Black recently stopped by a vape store to get a brand new Provari mod. Nice choice!

Aiden Turner

Best known for his feature role in “The Hobbit”, Aiden Turner stays tobacco free with help from his mod. There are dozens of photos online where you can see Turner puffing away on his Eleaf iStick while filming.

Samuel L. Jackson

No small cigalikes will do for this superstar. Samuel L. Jackson goes for the huge mods with massive cloud power, as you’ll see in this photo he posted on Twitter earlier in 2015.

Katherine Heigl

Good news! The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star is still vaping! Heigl once told David Letterman that she used ecigs to stop smoking and demonstrated with a cigalike. Now she is using something a little more powerful and seems to be enjoying her vape progress.

Willie Nelson

No cigalikes here! Willie Nelson has a “go big or go home” attitude towards everything he does and vaping is no exception. In this photo, he is showing off his Vapir NO2, a massive mod that gives him big clouds all day long.

John Cusack

Cusack has starred in dozens of movies over the years and he is one of Hollywood’s most legendary actors. These days, he is frequently spotted vaping both on and off set.

Laura Prepon

Vaping might have been a far-fetched dream in the 70’s, but this star of “That 70s Show” still enjoys blowing big clouds. She was recently spotted sampling flavors and seemed excited to find a new liquid to use in her current setup.

Have you spotted more celeb vapers? Give us the scoop in the comments!