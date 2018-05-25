Getting The Most Out Of Your New Dry Herb Vaporizer

Vaping with dry herbs can prove a bit challenging for newcomers, so we made this guide to give you the proper foundation

Vaping continues to grow as a new industry, with more and more businesses popping up every day. So it’s no wonder why it can be so hard to get a straight picture of what the latest technology is and how it works. Luckily, this also means that no matter what you’re into, there’s a device that’s specifically designed to give you that experience. But for weed vapers it can extra challenging to get the hands-on knowledge nicotine vapers find in vape shops. So we created this guide to help you get the most out of your brand new dry herb vaporizer.

It’s important first to have a solid understanding of dry herb vaporizers and how they’re constructed. The two main types of heating used in dry herb vaporizers are conduction and convection. Convection places whatever material is being used directly onto the heating element, while conduction keeps them separate and instead uses heated air to facilitate the vaporization. The best way to understand what this means is to think about the difference between an oven and stove top. Convection has become increasingly popular as the temperature control technology advances, but both types have their loyal followers. So no matter what kind of dry herb vaporizer you end up with, here are four tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of it.

Adequate Grinding

The first thing you’ve got to do to ensure a fantastic experience is adequately grinding your herbs. While that means they need to be dry, they also should not be so dry that they crumble into dust between your fingers. Investing in a quality grinder will save you a lot of time and effort, not to mention do a better job than your hands alone. The key to dry herb vaping is having as much surface area as possible. The better the grind, the more efficient the vaporization will be. But be careful as over grinding can cause you to inhale some unwanted pieces. But between over and under grinding, always take over grinding. If you don’t break them down enough, you’ll make it extremely hard for your device to heat the herbs evenly. This leads to potentially burned portions while other parts are left untouched. You must find the proper balance for you and your device, which will take a little trial and error.

Proper Temperature

Almost any type of vaporizer you buy today is going to have some type of temperature control. Lower end devices tend to opt for a set of preselected temperatures that the user can pick from, while increasingly manufacturers are giving users precise control over exactly how much power the vaporizer is getting. These controls have become so widespread because different types of materials require different settings for the ideal experience. When you’re talking about dry herbs, the perfect range is around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you go too low, you won’t experience any effect, while going too high can burn the material and deteriorate much of the available THC.

But it’s important to try different things when you’re starting out with a new device. Lower temps are best for getting a more flavorful and smooth vapor, while higher temps increase the potency, but may decrease the flavor quality. Not everyone is going to agree on what is the perfect settings, so you’ll have to test a few different things until you find what’s right for you. Be sure to experiment around and give each setting a shot to compare the produced effect.

Slow Draws

Those who are just making the switch from smoking to vaping tend to take huge, deep hits. But this is not the proper technique for most vaporizers, as pulling too hard can even negatively impact the vapor quality. The temperature may become lower which decreases the potency of the herbs. While some manufacturers have attempted to phase out this problem, most don’t see it as enough of an issue to warrant intervention. You don’t need to pull hard to produce a satisfying cloud, in fact, long and slow draws actually create better results.

The other thing to remember is that vapor isn’t as harsh on your lungs so if you’re used to massive hits of smoke, you may not feel like you’re getting anything while you draw. But rest assured, once you exhale you’ll see just how well your device is working. Long and slow pulls supposedly even increase the flavor profile of your hits. If things just don’t feel right at first, don’t get discouraged. For many vapers, it takes about a week to become fully acclimated to the new process.

Device Maintenance

While tips for proper use are valuable, the most important thing you can do to increase the quality and life of your dry herb vaporizer is adequate maintenance. This is a straightforward process, and it’s well worth it once you see the results. If you don’t, it doesn’t take long for things to start getting messy and clogged up. Over time this can cause severe damage or even destroy your coils, so it’s critical to take care. Most dry herb vaporizers are conduction heat, meaning the actual heating element is separate from the material, but lots of new devices are opting for convection making things harder.

Either way, the best time to clean your chamber is directly after use, as it’ll still be hot enough for much of the material to come right off. If you wait then this can become hard or sticky and make cleaning things up a considerable hassle. Most conduction style vaporizers will come with a brush tool designed to clean out the inside of the chamber. With a convection style device, it’s going to be important to use the included tools and use proper care. Most devices of this type come with a unique set of tools designed specifically for cleaning that device. It will take a little time to do things right, but take your time and be careful. Whatever you do, be sure to do something. Because cleaning can be a bit annoying, but it’s much better than the alternative which is a broken device.

Conclusions

Dry herb vaporizers can often seem like a bigger hassle than other types of vaporizers. But all it takes to do things right is a little time, knowledge, and effort. Once you find your ideal method, you will truly understand why vaping is the best way to use your dry herbs. Not only is the flavor impeccable, but the potency is also top notch, creating a clean and comfortable high. If you’re having trouble getting the most out of your new dry herb vaporizer, take your time and figure out what’s going wrong. You won’t regret it.

