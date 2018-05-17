Save Hundreds Every Year By Just Switching To Vaping

The initial costs of vaping can be intimidating to smokers, but if you look at the math vaping can save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year

People have been smoking tobacco for centuries. It was excellent for tobacco companies to increase the number of smokers, so in the 1900’s they began adding addictive and harmful substances to their products. As a result, current cigarettes are laced with all these chemicals making them extremely detrimental to smoker’s health. For decades now the fight against cigarettes has been on.

By limiting access to youth as well as educating the dangers of cigarette consumption, the numbers of smokers have been steadily decreasing. One common way states discourage cigarette smoking is through hefty taxes. State taxes on cigarettes have been on a steady rise for years. In states like California and New York, the price of a single pack of cigarettes is over $10. Even in places where taxes aren’t as high cigarettes aren’t cheap, and prices only continue to rise. Advances in vaping technology offer not only a safer alternative for smokers but a more budget-friendly one as well.

The Math

In 2016 a study was published in the BMJ’s Tobacco Control journal looking into the cost of smoking. The researchers found that even with the startup costs considered, vaping every day is thousands of dollars less expensive than smoking. Looking at the detailed breakdown, the savings become even more apparent. The average price of a pack of cigarettes in the US is $7.26, many states go over that $10 mark. With an average pack a day smoking habit that puts you at $2650 a year. In places like New York or California, that number can easily skyrocket up over $3500. Keep in mind these numbers are for people who only smoke one pack a day, those with stronger habits could see these costs could rise exponentially.

With Vaping there are several different methods and options. On the more basic end, there are disposable cig-a-likes. On average these are about $9, or around the price of one pack of cigarettes, but they last as long as three packs. Switching to disposable cig-a-likes would save more than half, bringing that $2650 yearly total down to $1314. That is a savings of $1336 annually. The savings get even steeper when looking at devices like pens and box mods.

Adding up Savings

While the initial costs of pens and mods are higher, the eventual savings are much better with advanced vaporizers. A vape pen starter kit costs on average $50-$70 depending on the model. After that upfront cost, there would only be the costs of cartridges, and occasionally a new battery. This puts the overall cost of a vape pen for the first year at $1000, a $1650 savings from smoking on average.

The next step up would be a mod that has a refillable tank. While the upfront on that is much higher, the maintenance costs would only be replacement coils and e-liquids, both of which are very affordable. These figures indicate the average price per year of a mod is around $500. Yeah, that’s it, $500. That is an average savings of about $2150 per year, and in states like California or New York, savings reach as high as an astronomical $3000 per year.

Implications

You don’t need to jump into ultra advanced box mods to start saving. You have the options to ease yourself in with disposable cig-a-likes and still save over $1000 a year, even if you live in states like California and New York with higher taxes. You shouldn’t let the initial cost intimidate you. If you really want to mitigate the amount of money you spend every year on smoking, vaping is an important key. But the potential savings gained by switching to vaping is only part of the reason to make a switch. In fact, some of the most significant benefits involve your health.

There is growing evidence in peer-reviewed journals that confirms vaping is 95% safer than smoking traditional cigarettes. Not only that, but it’s even been shown to be the best smoking cessation tool currently available. This means you could ultimately be saving even more money in health care costs. Some insurance companies are also taking notice, offering discounts to smokers who make the switch. Making that switch is one of the best things you can do for the health of you and your wallet. What better way to up your overall quality of life?

How much would you say that you spend on smoking every year? According to our numbers, how much could you save every year if you made the switch? How do we legitimize the idea that vaping can not only save money but also lives?