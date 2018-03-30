UK Set To Launch First Ever Vaping Awareness Campaign Next Month

The nationwide event, dubbed VApril, is focused on educating the public about the benefits of vaping

Vaping will be taking center stage across the UK next month as the world’s first major vaping awareness campaign kicks off. Dubbed VApril, the event aims to help smokers better understand the extreme harm reduction value offered by e-cigarettes. Acting as the face of the campaign is none other than the trusted Dr. Christian Jessen, who should help gain some willing ears.

The awareness campaign was organized by the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), which boasts being the premier forum for “supporting, developing and promoting” the rapidly growing electronic cigarette sector. In fact, the latest figures place the value of the vaping industry at over a billion dollars for the first time. With all of this momentum in the industry, it’s encouraging to see more action taken to educate the masses about the real risks and benefits of this sometimes mysterious habit.

Largest Ever Event Of Its Kind

According to the director of the UK Vaping Industry Association, John Dunne, “This will be the largest campaign ever run by the vaping industry and reflects how far the sector has come in a relatively short period of time.” It’s a welcome sight, as cigarette smoking continues to be responsible for millions of deaths each year across the globe. With that in mind, VApril is focused on helping smokers understand why making a switch is such a good idea, and then helping them make it a reality. According to Dr. Jessen, of the over seven million smokers in the UK, over 40% have never even tried vaping as a potential alternative. This indicates there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

As such, the VApril organizers are asking smokers to “Take the VApril Challenge” and give vaping a chance to convince them. They plan on holding classes at vape shops, giving smokers an opportunity to learn about all the products available and why they’re unique. In addition to that, they’ll be helping smokers learn about all the options they have for making a quit attempt, especially in their accompanying guide called “Vaping to break the Smoking Habit.”

Growing Momentum

While this is the first vaping only smoking cessation campaign, the last few years have seen a growing momentum for vaping rights. Back in October, the UK’s annual “Stoptober” smoking cessation campaign included ads about vaping for the first time. Up until this year, e-cigarettes were either discouraged or, more commonly, omitted from any discussions surrounding the best ways to kick a smoking habit. But after a flood of information that supports the dramatic harm reduction value of e-cigarettes, federal organizers felt it was finally time to give vaping its spot in the push.

These changes have come out of nowhere. In fact, the famous 2015 findings by Public Health England that vaping is at least 95% safer than smoking, were recently confirmed via an expert evidence review report. This came after a report in November found that the lifetime excess cancer risk of vapers is over 57,000 times lower than for a smoker. Given these figures, it’s obvious that e-cigarettes offer a significant benefit to smokers looking to reduce their exposure to harm. If that wasn’t enough to warrant their study, research has even indicated that vaping is actually more likely to help someone quit smoking than any other method, including prescription drugs.

Implications

While not 100% harmless, we know with increasing clarity that vaping represents the best chance many smokers have to finally quit smoking. If you ask any of the vapers who were able to quit smoking using e-cigarettes, they’ll likely tell you that without vaping they may never have kicked the habit. It’s very reassuring to see increased awareness via campaigns like Stoptober, and now VApril, but the fight is far from won. If we want to live in a world that is one day free of cigarettes altogether, we must continue supporting vaping as a smoking cessation tool; Especially for those who have had lots of trouble quitting in the past. As mentioned by Dr. Jessen, a significant portion of the smoking population has never even tried vaping, so there’s still much work to be done.

