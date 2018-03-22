The V2 Pro Series 3 ix the most economical multi-purpose vaporizer available today. It is by far the best bang for the buck for personal use coming in at a low price while being rich in features. It can handle e-liquids, dry herb, and wax/concentrates. You’d be hard-pressed to find a device that does one of these things for this price, let alone all 3. While the adage of you get what you pay for does come into play here to some extent, it is still a great value.

The Series 3 was the first ever 3-in-1 vaporizer to hit the market. It was priced at over $100 when it came out and has now dropped to the low price of $49.99. It hands dry herbs, e-liquid, and wax/concentrates. The Series 3 handles all three mediums through different smart cartridges and contain all of the material within the cartridge, never having it pass through the device itself. That feature allows you to travel with the device with a new cartridge. It’s a great feature with the marijuana tourism wave taking place.

The device measures 6 inches long and 0.59 inches in diameter. It is a tube shape that fits into the pen vaporizer category. Due to its small size, it is great for taking it on the go and is intended for just a single person use. The Series 3 would not be the device you would share with your friends. Instead, you would want to get the Series 7 if you are looking for that option.

Inside the box, you will receive the vaporizer, a liquid cartridge, a USB cartridge, and the user manual. The V2 Pro Series 3 does not come with the loose leaf or wax/concentrate cartridges included. You will need to purchase those separately. We’ve found most people would use this as a two in one device instead of a three in one device, so that isn’t a major problem. Most will want the loose leaf cartridge and the e-liquid cartridge with no need for the wax cartridge.

We recommend that you charge the device completely upon receiving your kit. It will come with a charge and could be put into use right away, but it is best to have it fully charged before use. The Series 3 only comes in black at this point, but it looks good and will work for anyone as it’s a neutral color. The Series 3 charges through a magnetic cable that prevents damage from threading issues while charging. It snaps into place and snaps off the Series 3 with a simple pull when charging is complete.

When you are ready to start vaping, take out the liquid cartridge and fill it up to the fill line with any liquid of our choice. You will then simply drop it in, and it is ready to go. You can adjust the power to 3 different levels based on how strong you want the throat hit and vapor to be. To do this, you simply double click the power button until it is flashing. Then once it lands on the level you want, hit the power button again to lock in that level. If you don’t want to deal with filling liquids yourself, we highly recommend the new V2 Pro Pods. They are pre-filled cartridges that you can just drop in and vape. Then throw them out when finished and drop in a new one. They just expanded the amount of flavors available to make this a great option for many.

When you are ready to use the dry-herb cartridge, you’ll need to grind the buds into a fine material. Then you load the cartridge, and you do not want to overpack it. Keep it somewhat loose to allow even vaping throughout the material. Drop the smart cartridge in the vaporizer via the magnetic connection and adjust the power using the method above. We recommend you start out at the middle setting and adjust from there. To activate the dry herb mode, hold the power button until the ring on the button turns on red. It will progress to yellow and eventually green when it’s ready to be vaped. You’ll have about 2 minutes of vaping per power cycle before it auto-shuts off for your protection. The chamber is somewhat small on this device so it for sure is only for one person at a time. Otherwise, you would need to load it several times for multiple people to get the desired effect. When you finish, simply use the pick tool and save the already been vaped material (which you can use later for other methods of enjoyment).

The wax/concentrates cartridge is the perfect size to share because one or two drags go a long way with the right material. You will use a pick tool to load in how much wax/concentrate you want to vape. Then seal on the top of the cartridge and drop it into the body of the vaporizer. You can also adjust the power as described earlier and we recommend you start with the lowest setting and work your way up. The top setting can be a bit too harsh for most. Remember that a little goes a long way. Hold down the power button while drawing on the cartridge and let go when the draw is complete. You’ll use this cartridge the same basic way as the e-liquid cartridge.

Overall this is one of our favorite devices when factoring in the price. We prefer the Series 7, but that is more than double the price. This unit is great for the individual user that wants to vape multiple mediums. The smart cartridges and the new V2 Pro Pods option allow this to the be the most versatile vape for the price point on the market today. Let us know what you think of the V2 Pro Series 3 below in the comment section!

Summary Summary The V2 Pro Series 3 is priced insanely low and loaded with great options to allow you to vape multiple mediums with ease. Positives Ability To Vaporize 3 Mediums

Adjustable Temperatures

No Maintenance Negatives Smaller Dry Herb Capacity

Battery Size Performance 92% Cost/Value 99% Style/Look 93% Build Quality 98% Innovation 93% Overall Score 95%

Shop Best V2 Cigs Store Now >